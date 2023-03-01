5 drink options we're enjoying this month

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Spring is almost here and the time has come to explore newly launched botanical, fizzy, alcohol-free and cocktail options on the shelves right now.

From MOTH cocktails' new bar-quality canned drinks at Waitrose to the deliciously flavoured sodas and tonics from female-owend brand Double Dutch, not to mention a spirit with an eco-friendly pledge, here are the new drink launches we're loving for 2023.

Settle in and scroll for ways to cheers to the arrival of spring.

MOTH bar-quality canned cocktails

Enjoy bar-quality cocktails from your own kitchen

"Sparkly, bright, bold. It's giggles at golden hour…" MOTH has launched their new sparkling cocktails and we love the Aperitivo Spritz, which consists of bitter orange, gin, sparkling wine, and a dash of soda. Poured over ice at home, with a slice of orange and you'd honestly never know that this came from a can. If you love an Aperol Spritz, image a more intense bittersweet flavour and here you have it! If you prefer something light, the French 75 cocktail is perfect when lightly chilled.

Whittard of Chelsea teas

Embark on a new journey into tea tasting

This month, Whittard of Chelsea, the renowned British brand most famous for its tea blends, is hosting a limited edition 'Blend with Love' masterclass in London for Mother's Day at Holmes Hotel London. Guests can learn the art of tasting and blending tea from an expert who will talk you through the brand's hand-picked teas including a floral Jasmine, a gentle China Rose, a malty Assam, and a fragrant Chai tea. A nice touch is the recommended biscuit pairings and a free goodie bag worth £37.

Double Dutch sodas and mixers

Zero alcohol and endlessly sippable

Double Dutch are the female-led premium mixers and tonics makers who pride themselves on being "anything but predictable." The company generously donated 30 percent of its proceeds from sales of its 'Exploration Pack' to the Prince's Trust charity's #ChangeAGirlsLife initiative for International Women's Day 2023. We highly recommend the Cucumber & Watermelon mixer on its own or with gin, and we are so intrigued by the sound of the Margarita Soda and Cranberry & Ginger Tonic.

Sapling Spirits - Vodka

Meet the sustainable British vodka

Sapling Spirits introduced itself as the world’s first climate-positive British-made spirits brand in 2018 and they remain on a mission to positively impact the environment. For every bottle of Sapling Spirits sold, a tree is planted. Discover their four-times distilled vodka which is made exclusively from British wheat, providing a naturally sweet taste but with the c­­lean, crisp taste of the vodkas that you may be more familiar with.

High Point - fermented non-alcoholic aperitifs

Marvel at the all-natural high-octane hue and flavours

Discover the world's first fermented non-alcoholic aperitif. High Point's slogan is: "Make memories with a clear head." The 30-day fermentation of herbs and added botanical infusions sourced entirely from Cornwall are said to bestow depth of flavour and aroma. High Point's Ruby Aperitif is a vivid ruby beverage made from 100 percent natural ingredients, including hibiscus, lavender, wormwood, pink peppercorn and orange zest. The initial herbal impression leaves a cool wave of zest and spice Serve with tonic, ice, and a slice of pink grapefruit.

