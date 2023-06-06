5 food launches we're loving in June

From Wagamama to Frankie & Benny's, here are the new food launches you need to know

There's nothing better than treating yourself to a cheeky little food delivery, whether you're in the market for a healthy office lunch or a late-night takeaway to satiate your hunger.

We've rounded up some of the best restaurant menus and new launches around, from Wagamama to Frankie & Benny and Atis. Get ready to load up the Deliveroo app or head down to your local branch and discover the best deals from London's most popular restaurants.

Wagamama's feel-good menu

Wagamama has launched a new food and drink menu

Wagamama has long been a favourite – and now the popular chain has announced an exciting new 'kaizen' (aka good change) coming to 157 of its branches. Customers can expect to see fresh bowls, a new drinks menu with a twist and a buzzing new vibe.

The new menu features three bright koyo bowls (meaning colourful leaves) including a choice of salmon, chicken or aubergine with delicious, caramelised onion marinated in a sticky red chilli and miso sauce, served on a bed of mixed leaves, beetroot, carrot, cucumber, mooli, red radish and classic edamame beans. It also brings back the iconic vegan 'chicken' kare lomen (hurrah!) and several delicious new sides, such as crispy chilli mushrooms, refreshed wok-fried greens, Asian peppers, prawn nori rolls, hirata steamed hoisin pulled duck buns and a refreshing tropical and power sorbet for dessert.

The brand-new dishes go hand-in-hand with special drinks designed to complement them. Served in stylish new glassware, new cocktails include a sparkling sake, a pandan colada, a twist on the classic pina colada with the addition of fragrant pandan, a refreshing sake spritz, and a Thai chilli margarita for those that love a bit of heat

And that's not all since the company is bringing a fresh new playlist into restaurants plus funky new imagery with a photography takeover by renowned photographer, Ewen Spencer.

For more information about Wagamama's new menu, visit wagamama.com.

Côte's divisive asparagus cocktail

© Côte Are you brave enough to try Côte's new asparagus cocktail?

Côte restaurants are launching an ambitious new cocktail – and it's definitely going to be polarising! The 'Vive Le Asparagus' beverage celebrates the healthy seasonal vegetable in all its glory. Made with asparagus-flavoured vodka, the cocktail features an asparagus spear and complements Côte's Spring specials featuring the vegetable, which were created by Gordon Ramsay's former executive chef Steve Allen.

Highly respected mixologist and drinks author Dan Whiteside has created the cocktail by blending asparagus-flavoured Portobello Vodka, Cold Press kiwi and apple juice, Elderflower cordial, Belu Sparkling water, fresh asparagus, garnished with dried rose petals.

If that doesn't tempt you, just think of the health benefits – the humble asparagus is known to be an aphrodisiac and is celebrated for being high in vitamin K (healthy blood and bones), plus it's a great source of fibre, promotes good bacteria in the gut and is said to have anti-inflammatory benefits.

'Vive Le Asparagus' will be available from May 19 to June 14 at selected Côte restaurants (Newcastle, Exeter, Kingston, Henley, Solihull, Windsor and London restaurants St Christopher's Place, St Katherine's Dock, Sloane Square, Hay's Galleria and the Barbican) and is priced at £9.95.

Frankie & Benny's nostalgic menu - and throwback prices

© RICHARD BROWN Frankie and Benny's are throwing it back with nostalgic favourites and 2003 prices

Throw it back to the noughties with Frankie & Benny's 'Bring it Back Spring Menu' featuring 2003 prices and much-loved forgotten favourites. For the next two weeks, the prices will be the same as when the dishes were first on the menu 20 years ago, and a number of fan-favourite dishes are finally back by popular demand.

The 'Bring It Back Spring Menu' features classics such as a cheesebake, a sharer platter which includes chicken wings, loaded potato skins, chicken strips, garlic ciabatta bread, onion rings and dips, as well as Calzone pizzas, an ice cream sundae, a Purple Rain cocktail and a Coca-Cola float with delicious vanilla ice cream. We're drooling!

The new menu launched on April 25 and be available until July 4. The dishes will be discounted by 20.03 per cent to take the prices back to where they were in 2003. These special prices, designed to tackle the cost of living crisis, are available for two weeks until May 9.

Check out Frankie & Benny's menu for all the details.

Marugame Udon

© Marugame Udon Marugame Udon is available on Deliveroo

We're obsessed with Marugame Udon, London's noddle hotspot that serves up handmade udon bowls, flavoursome broths, and delicious tempura topped with condiments to compliment.

Two new menu launches for summer include the Salad Udon, featuring mixed leaves, fresh cold udon and marinated chicken thigh in a citrus, soy and sesame dressing, with mixed vegetables and yuzu, and the Broccoli Tempura Tenderstem, which is fried in a light tempura batter – delicious!

Get on the Deliveroo app and order from these locations: Liverpool Street, The O2, Argyll St, Canary Wharf, Brent Cross, Bromley, Waterloo, Kensington, Strand, St Christopher's place.

Check out the menu at marugame.co.uk.

Atis

© Atis Atis do the freshest salads in town

Think salads, but elevated. Atis now has three locations in London – Shoreditch, Eccleston Yards Store and Notting Hill.

Packed full of flavour and seasonal offerings, menu highlights include 'The Earth Bowl' made up of freshly Chopped Romaine, Garden Herb Quinoa, Red Raw Slaw, Cherry Tomatoes, Zero Waste Spring Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Dukkah and Tahini Yoghurt Dressing, and the 'Hey Pesto', which is packed full of Green Leaf Mix, Garden Herb Quinoa, Pea and Edamame Medley, Artichoke Hearts, Green Raw Slaw, Smoked Almonds and Pumpkin Seed Pesto Dressing.

Atis is available for grab-and-go as well as dining in, and you can also order via Deliveroo for a mid-week lunch treat at your desk.

Check out the menu at atisfood.com

