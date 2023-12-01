The ultimate guide to the best desserts we have tried and tested

In the realm of desserts, London certainly doesn't hold back. Whether you're a fan of classic British puddings or are a connoisseur of artisanal chocolates, here, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to satisfying your cravings.

From elegant patisseries to hidden gems crafting exquisite confections, each dessert is a work of art, inviting you to embark on a delectable journey of indulgence. Here are some of HELLO!'s favourite places to feast...

Lola's Cupcakes

London's leading bakery brand Lola's Cupcakes is somewhere me and a group of friends always turn to. Celebrating a friend's birthday recently, we were treated to a selection of their finest flavours including Red Velvet, Cookies & Cream and Triple Chocolate - even our vegan friend was able to enjoy one thanks to the sumptuous Caramel Biscuit. What's more we didn't even have to worry about breaking any the cakes while transporting them from the store as they were able to be delivered to our door! Right now, their new cakes in the range include the captivating Night Before Christmas Cake, a showstopping centrepiece for the most anticipated night of the year, the delicious Santa's Workshop Christmas Cupcakes and the crowd-pleasing Merry & Bright Brownies.

Reviewed by Matthew Moore, Online News Writer

Heavenly Desserts

Fancy a sweet treat? I can only recommend Heavenly Desserts' mouth-watering new menu. The delicious options include Cinnamon Caramel Monkey Bread, a unique cheesecake BonBon on a stick, Biscoff and Banana Fresh Toast, warming Raspberry and Apple Crumble Tart, a range of creamy cannolis and so much more. Their mouth-watering selection is the perfect winter warmer. There are even vegan and gluten-sensitive options, although coeliacs beware as it is sadly not free from cross-contamination. Head down to Marylebone to try them out for yourself!

Reviewed by Isabelle Casey, Junior Writer

Krispy Kreme

© Krispy Kreme

You can't go wrong with an iced doughnut – and Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnuts are pretty hard to beat! We were kindly sent two dozen packs to sample in the office. Unlike some extravagant doughnuts you see these days, Krispy Kreme's 'OG' doughnuts are the perfect size without being overtly sweet and sickly. As far as texture goes, they're deliciously soft and melt-in-the-mouth, whilst the outside glaze has just the right amount of crunch for a satisfying chomp. A perfect afternoon pick-me-up! Hankering after a sweet treat? Krispy Kreme is giving away thousands of 'Ghosted Boxes' this Halloween. The empty boxes will be filled with delicious Original Glazed doughnuts for free when taken into any Krispy Kreme shop.

Reviewed by Phoebe Tatham, Junior Writer

Crosstown

You can't go wrong with a Crosstown doughnut! I love this London dessert venue and am always left amazed at the variety of doughnuts, small-batch ice cream, homemade cookies and extraordinary chocolate that's released each month. They know how to experiment with unique flavours, and are never afraid to push the boundaries - as well as being delicious, they look incredible each time. They sell a delicious range of vegan sourdough doughnuts, made with alternative ingredients such as chia seeds, coconut butter and silken tofu. Right now, they have some deliciously curated gift boxes, in three festive flavours, including the new showstopping Mont Blanc doughnut.

Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor

Patisserie Valerie

One of Britain's best-loved bakeries has released a new range of festive treats - and we are so excited to try them! There is a whole selection from magnificent centrepieces to generously-sized mince pies and festive fondant fancies perfect for gifting. But we have to say, Patisserie Valerie's Candy Cane Hot Chocolate Cake was truly special. It features a rich chocolate sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and mini marshmallows mixed into mint-flavoured chocolate cream. It was also topped with eye-catching buttercream trees and cute chocolate candy canes. This showstopping candy stripe cake is the perfect treat for the whole family to enjoy.

Reviewed by Francesca Shillcock, Senior TV & Film Writer

DUNKIN'

It's no secret that Ben Affleck is a Dunkin' superfan, and now I am too! The gift that keeps on giving, the Festive 6 Box is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, and it's the definition of Instagrammable, thanks to its adorable designs. Maple Orange, Ginger Cookie and Honeycomb Crunch are among the many sumptuous flavours. Top tip - pair with a steaming cup of hot chocolate for extra Christmas feels.

Reviewed by Megan Bull, TV writer