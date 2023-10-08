King Charles' menu at Gordonstoun school could rival a five-star hotel: Sea bream, minute steak and brain boosting dishes

Plain fusilli pasta and sprinkle cake may come to mind when one thinks of school lunches.

A very different menu to what's on offer at Gordonstoun School, the famously "tough" co-educational boarding school in Moray, Scotland, where the likes of Prince Phillip, King Charles and Zara Tindall spent their teenage years.

Gordonstoun, which costs upwards of £15,000 per year for boarders in Years 9-12 and £16,330 per year for Sixth Form students, serves up first-class, "brain-boosting" meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner that really are fit for a King.

While the catering has no doubt changed since a then 13-year-old Prince Charles had his first day in 1962, there certainly wouldn't have been squashed sandwiches and a milk carton on the menu for the monarch.

A sample menu taken from Gordonston's Junior School, Aberlour, shows that students are served up dishes like steak and Guinness pie, seared turkey escalopes with sweet and sour sauce, and even minute steak with French fried onions and garlic butter.

The school, which recently won an award at the Scottish School Food Awards, has worked with its chefs to create a new ‘Phased Learning Menu’ which focuses on "balancing nutrition with a taste of home".

Everything from Omega-3 rich and vitamins-packed ingredients are considered to help students with memory and focus during exam time, while energy-giving nutrients are packed into meals for sporty students with a rugby match or sailing excursion on the agenda.

A recent job description hiring for a chef at Gordonstoun read: "Our talented catering team provides fine dining for events and visits from distinguished and often high- profile guests, alongside preparing nutritious food for adventure experiences, whether that be a trip to the Cairngorms or sailing a yacht to the Arctic."

According to Ross Burgess, Executive Chef, dishes are considered "brain boosting" such as salmon and trout, fresh berries, seeds and pulses.

The monarch followed in his father's footsteps by attending the school

King Charles said in 1974: "I am always astonished by the amount of rot talked about Gordonstoun and the careless use of ancient clichés used to describe it.

"It was only tough in the sense that it demanded more of you as an individual than most other schools did – mentally or physically.

"I am lucky in that I believe it taught me a great deal about myself and my own abilities and disabilities. It taught me to accept challenges and take the initiative."