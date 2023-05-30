The best gluten-free venues in London Isabel, Los Mochis and more restaurants and bars

Calling all coeliacs or those who are living their best gluten-free lives because we are going to arm you with a slew of the best gluten-free restaurants and snack locations so you are never short of a fabulous place to eat.

Whether you're looking for a coeliac-friendly bottomless brunch, an ad-hoc haunt for a quick bite to eat, or a glamorous girls night out location, we are going to fill your boots with exciting places that haven't been on your radar before.

And don't worry, we know that cross-contamination is a living nightmare so there's no need to fear as we have got the low-down on how each of these wonderful places handles the kitchen.

Keep scrolling to find your new favourite gluten-free fix...

Los Mochis, Notting Hill

If you're looking for the perfect new spot for a mouth-watering breakfast or fiery evening out then look no further - Los Mochis in Notting Hill has got you covered. The Mexican-Japenese fusion eatery has everything you need from tacos to Masa Chicken & Waffles with honey-truffle fried chicken, maple syrup & whipped butter in the morning to the ultimate Mexican-Japanese feast in the evening.

The mouth-watering menu is completely gluten and nut free…yes you heard correctly! Which means it is safe for coeliacs! Los Mochis definitely one of the best gluten-free finds I have ever come across and so stress-free without a whiff of gluten in the building!

To book visit Los Mochis

The Buttery, Belgravia

One of Belgravia's best-kept secrets has to be The Buttery where guests can enjoy the perfect breakfast spread.

Located just a stone's throw from Victoria Station, this hidden gem should definitely be on the top of your list. Indulge on luxurious nutella french toast or the tastiest chorizo and burrata on sourdough, amongst a number of sensational options the hotspot has to offer.

The chef was incredible and had an excellent knowledge of cross-contamination so coeliacs you are most certainly safe, just make sure to flag to your waiter so they can accommodate. I was able to enjoy all the toast offerings as they just swap out the bread for gluten-free.

If the early hours aren't your thing, why not take an evening jaunt down the cobbled pavements to dine out on their lavish array of small plates and delicious cocktails at the on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5-9pm. You certainly don't want to miss out on this incredible location!

To book visit The Buttery

Isabel, Mayfair

Pasta at Isabel, Mayfair

Isabel in Mayfair is a must-go destination for a glamorous date night or a special celebration. The chic decor and cosy atmosphere is the perfect combination for an evening you won't forget. Not to mention the bar downstairs which is perfect for when you want to continue the fun.

They had a fabulous selection of gluten-free dishes, I opted for a lamb shoulder which was just so delicious. They were clued up on cross contamination but be sure to make your server aware, of course!

To book visit Isabel

Morena, Belgravia

Head to Morena in Belgravia if you want the most bee-utiful lunch or even boozy brunch. Enjoy a sun-soaked kiss with Beesou, sipping and savouring the new drink of the summer out of signature yellow cups. Dedicated to saving the bees, Beesou’s mission is to spread awareness around bee communities, with 10% of all profits going to the Bees for Development charity of which Queen Camilla is the first President.

A lot of the Latin-American menu is naturally gluten-free but they had a brilliant knowledge of cross-contamination so I felt incredibly safe eating there. I was even able to have the waffles! Belgravia in Bloom will arrive at Morena with a giant bee made of flowers and from 3 -16 of July, it will be the perfect place to watch the Wimbledon balls fly. You seriously don't want to miss it!

To book visit Morena

