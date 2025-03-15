I recreated Meghan Markle's viral one-pot spaghetti dish at home - here's the verdict

It's been just one week since the Duchess of Sussex launched her eight-part Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, but viewers have wasted no time in recreating her wholesome seasonal recipes.

In the first episode, Meghan made one of her family's "favourite" dinner recipes with her friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin, a one-pot pasta dish.

"When I make this, I make this for my family. Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles, but I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox," Meghan said of the dish, which Daniel described as "so [expletive] good."

The wife of Prince Harry's 'Single Skillet Spaghetti' has become one of her most viral recipes from the show, and so I wasted no time in recreating it myself.

Meghan's Single Skillet Spaghetti

Like many of the dishes Meghan prepared in her lifestyle and cooking show, the single-pot pasta dish was whipped up in her meringue-hued Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish (£265), a staple in her whimsical, light-filled kitchen.

The royal prepared everything from focaccia to chicken tinga tacos and frittata in the versatile dish, which is every inch the epitome of elegant cookware as it is practical.

My verdict on the Duchess of Sussex's single skillet spaghett

Aside from being a mouthful to say, I'm pleased to confirm the Duchess' family recipe is just as delicious as she promised.

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex taught her friend Daniel how to make the pasta

This dish is a masterclass in simplicity - creamy without a drop of dairy, infused with garlic, and gently warmed with a hint of chilli. The result? A light yet deeply satisfying meal that feels effortless yet elegant. From start to finish, the entire process was refreshingly quick.

Prep took no more than five minutes, and within ten, the sauce had simmered down to perfection, thickening just enough to coat each strand of spaghetti.

© Georgia Brown Making Meghan's spaghetti dish at home was easier than it looked

Though taking the extra time to swirl the pasta into picture-perfect mounds and garnish with fresh basil is optional, it certainly elevates the presentation.

For a new dish that's easy to whip up in a lunch break or serve to guests at dinner, I'm a convert.