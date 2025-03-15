Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I recreated Meghan Markle's viral one-pot spaghetti dish at home - here's the verdict
I recreated Meghan Markle's viral one-pot spaghetti dish at home - here's the verdict
Meghan's fashion has been trending since her Netflix show debut© Netflix

I recreated Meghan Markle's viral one-pot spaghetti dish at home - here's the verdict

The Duchess of Sussex's pasta recipe is loved by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Updated: 1 day ago
It's been just one week since the Duchess of Sussex launched her eight-part Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, but viewers have wasted no time in recreating her wholesome seasonal recipes.

In the first episode, Meghan made one of her family's "favourite" dinner recipes with her friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin, a one-pot pasta dish.

"When I make this, I make this for my family. Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles, but I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox," Meghan said of the dish, which Daniel described as "so [expletive] good."

The wife of Prince Harry's 'Single Skillet Spaghetti' has become one of her most viral recipes from the show, and so I wasted no time in recreating it myself.

Meghan's Single Skillet Spaghetti

Like many of the dishes Meghan prepared in her lifestyle and cooking show, the single-pot pasta dish was whipped up in her meringue-hued Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish (£265), a staple in her whimsical, light-filled kitchen. 

The royal prepared everything from focaccia to chicken tinga tacos and frittata in the versatile dish, which is every inch the epitome of elegant cookware as it is practical. 

My verdict on the Duchess of Sussex's single skillet spaghett

Aside from being a mouthful to say, I'm pleased to confirm the Duchess' family recipe is just as delicious as she promised.

A photo of Meghan Markle holding her friend Daniel's hand on her new show© Netflix
The Duchess of Sussex taught her friend Daniel how to make the pasta

This dish is a masterclass in simplicity - creamy without a drop of dairy, infused with garlic, and gently warmed with a hint of chilli. The result? A light yet deeply satisfying meal that feels effortless yet elegant. From start to finish, the entire process was refreshingly quick. 

Prep took no more than five minutes, and within ten, the sauce had simmered down to perfection, thickening just enough to coat each strand of spaghetti.

Spaghetti with tomatoes and basil© Georgia Brown
Making Meghan's spaghetti dish at home was easier than it looked

Though taking the extra time to swirl the pasta into picture-perfect mounds and garnish with fresh basil is optional, it certainly elevates the presentation. 

For a new dish that's easy to whip up in a lunch break or serve to guests at dinner, I'm a convert. 

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

