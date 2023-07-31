Royal kings and queens of the grill! Prince William, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle & more BBQ photos

Even the royal family are partial to a barbecue in the summer

BBQ food may not be the first cuisine that comes to mind when thinking about the royal family's dining habits, but Prince William left royal fans starstruck when he served up burgers on Maltby Street Market in Bermondsey, London this summer.

The future king was seen flipping patties and boxing up Earthshot Burgers with Sorted Food to spotlight the incredible work of three of the most recent winners of the Prize.

WATCH: Prince William shocks customers as he serves up burgers

The nation loves a barbecue on a summer's afternoon – burgers, salad and plenty of vino with friends in the garden. But do the royal family enjoy barbecuing as much as we do? HELLO! dove into the archives to unveil photographs of the kings and queens of the grill.

From Prince William to Princess Kate, the late Prince Philip and King Charles, keep scrolling to see the world's most famous family making grilled food majestic…

Princess Kate © Getty Princess Kate toasts marshmallows alongside her son Prince Louis The Princess of Wales isn't afraid to get stuck in at the grill and likes to get her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis involved in cooking and baking at home. Back in 2012, queen of the grill Kate volunteered with a local Scouts Association near her home in North Wales, flipping burgers and teaching the children how to gut fish on a beach. "So my 8-year-old stepbrother went over to Kate Middleton's house last night for a BBQ with his mates. I think I'm about to cry with jealousy," said @iamleecrimes on Twitter. Imagine!

Prince Harry © Getty Prince Harry gets in the summer spirit for a charity BBQ We're not surprised that down-to-earth Prince Harry is a dab hand with the old barbecue tongs. At a charity BBQ at Kensington Palace a few years back, he helped grill the meat as he chatted to sports stars and their families. We can just imagine the prince cooking supper on the outdoor grill at his Los Angeles home with wife Meghan, son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

Duchess Meghan © Instagram The Duchess of Sussex grills vegetables in an unearthed Instagram photo We wonder if Meghan Markle fights her husband Prince Harry for control of the barbecue? Yes, the Duchess knows how to grill and has previously shared a photo of herself on her now-terminated Instagram page cooking al fresco. "Lunch of fish tacos and Albarino (a white wine) cooked in my backyard on my ceramic grill," wrote the mother-of-two.

King Charles © Getty King Charles (formerly the Prince of Wales) enjoys a BBQ with the late Princess Diana in Canada Prince Charles attends a barbecue with wife Camilla Sounds like William and Harry's childhoods were full of fun outdoor gatherings with their cousins, with dad Charles on the barbecue. In According to Charles: The Misunderstood Prince, Sally Bedell Smith wrote how the boys spent their days "outdoors on the hills and by the rivers and lakes" and enjoyed barbecues and picnics.

Prince Philip © Getty Prince Philip and Princess Anne BBQ at Balmoral Queen Elizabeth II's husband was a secret barbecue king! According to Balmoral's housekeeper Sheena Stuart, the royal couple liked to host relaxing gatherings for friends and family at their Scottish home. The late monarch's former chef Darren McGrady previously told Marie Claire of the late Philip's love of cooking food on the barbecue. "Philip would cook out on the grill," he said. "He'd come down to the kitchens and discuss what food we'd have: 'Do we have any salmon that any of the family have caught? The Queen's been picking strawberries with Princess Margaret, let's have those for dinner.'" Prince Harry shared a sweet statement after his grandfather's death, saying: "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."