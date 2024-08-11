Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner's enchanted forest birthday cake is out of this world
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage )© Marc Piasecki

Kylie Jenner's enchanted forest girls' dinner and birthday cake is out of this world

It's Leo season! The Kardashians star turned 27 on Saturday

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
6 minutes ago
It's Kylie Jenner's world, we're just living in it. The Kardashian It-girl, who marked her 27th birthday on 10 August, celebrated amongst her famous family and friends on Saturday night. 

The beauty mogul took to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes snaps from her birthday party, which was attended by best friend Hailey Bieber

Looking divine in a fitted black dress, Kylie oozed sophistication in a slinky cut-out number, boasting a sporty racer back and exposed backless design. 

Kylie Jenner is surprised with epic 'enchanted forest' birthday cake

"27 (basically 30) filled with love and so grateful. Thank you God," Kylie penned to her 398 million Instagram followers. 

It wouldn't be a birthday party without a cake, of which Kylie was presented with a towering bake decorated with all-over white frosting, swirls of green buttercream icing, fondant berries and whimsical green ivy piped around the edges. 

Kylie's 27th birthday cake
The mom-of-two, who shares her daughter Stormi, six, and son Aire, two, with her ex-partner Travis Scott, was also presented with a second cake seen in the background of a video shared to Instagram. 

The second bake, carried in by a waiter, was a similar towering treat decorated with rainbow sprinkles and topped with candy pink candles. 

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey, who is expecting her first baby with the Grammy award-winning artist, also shared a photograph of Kylie-themed treats from the private bash. A photograph of Kylie wearing a glittering silver dress was iced onto a mini frosted cupcake.

Kylie's face appeared on her birthday cupcakes© Instagram / Hailey Bieber
 Videos shared to TikTok showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder's exclusive set up featured a whimsical tablescape laden with wildflowers, candles and an enchanted forest theme. 

Kylie Jenner's epic birthday cakes through the years 

As far as Kardashian birthdays go, Kylie's low-key private dinner party and single-tier cake was relatively tame for the reality TV star. From tropical girls' trips to themed soirées and creating her daughter's $100k 'Stormi World' birthday theme park for her second birthday, there is no celebration too small for Kylie and her millionaire sisters. 

On her 21st birthday, Kylie's cake was big enough to feed 250 people. With three theirs, 'drunken' Barbies and all-over pink glitter decorating the epic bake, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner couldn't possibly have asked for more. 

Kylie Jenner's epic 21st birthday cake© Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
For her 22nd birthday, Kylie celebrated on board a luxury yacht - and her cake was equally as luxurious. The star's sweet treat was a two-tier cream creation topped with spectacular gold sparklers. 

On her 25th, Kylie went all out with a seven-layer rainbow cake that spewed sprinkles and edible pearls when it was cut open. 

