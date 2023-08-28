Matt Baker's wife Nicola's decadent birthday cake for daughter Molly leaves fans with questions

Matt Baker and his wife Nicola enjoyed a special family celebration this weekend to mark their daughter Molly's 13th birthday.

For the special occasion, Nicola got busy in the kitchen and baked her teenage daughter the most incredible birthday cake. Nicola took to Instagram to show off the decadent confection, which was a "vanilla confetti cake" boasting buttercream icing with dark chocolate dripping down the sides and an assortment of chocaholic treats adorning the top, including white chocolate KitKats, Toblerone, Rolos and more.

"Another birthday…. Another cake! This one’s a chocolate explosion with a confetti cake inside and white chocolate buttercream. What chocolate treats would you have asked for on top of yours? Mine would have been all dark chocolate #cake #homemade #chocolate #chocolatecake #birthdaycake," she captioned the photo.

The cake was finished with a gold "Happy Birthday Molly" sign, while pink balloons and wrapped presents could also be seen in the background.

WATCH: 12 celebrities with amazing birthday cakes

Nicola's fans rushed to compliment her baking skills, while others showered her with lots of questions. "Did you make this Nicola?!" asked one, and she replied: "Yes. I love making cakes!" while another asked for cooking tips.

"Looks incredible!!! How do you get your buttercream to go on so smoothly? We’ve tried countless recipes and still it looks grainy and bumpy," another commented, and the TV star helpfully responded: "I use different recipes but always beat the butter really well first, sift the icing sugar and add it a spoonful at a time and mix it for a good few minutes after it’s all added.

© Tim P. Whitby Matt and Nicola's daughter recently turned 13

"Remember to scrape down the sides of the bowl halfway through so no lumpy bits get left behind! Usually works for me!"

Nicola shares daughter Molly and son Luke, 14, with Countryfile presenter Matt Baker. During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Matt spoke about the importance of feminism and called his wife one of the most inspirational women in his life.

© Channel 4 The couple share two children

On the importance of female role models in his children's lives, Matt revealed: "My wife's academic and very practical, my mum's the farmer so my children have very strong female role models, so gender is not even an issue."

He added: "I think I'm raising my children to totally realise that gender is not by any means an obstacle.

"As a father, to think you'd want something for your son and not for your daughter is insane. They both do exactly the same stuff if they want to, you just don't even think about saying your daughter should do this or your son should do that."

READ NOW: The One Show's Matt Baker stuns as he shares ultra-rare clip of his wife