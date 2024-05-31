Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Kylie Jenner's protecting daughter Stormi, 6, — in contrast to famous family's lifestyle
Kylie Jenner's lengths to protect daughter Stormi, 6, following own childhood in spotlight

The Kardashians star shares children Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than being a mom and has two adorable children, Stormi, six, and Aire, two, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. 

The Kardashians star in recent months has stopped sharing photos of her children online, and fans have noticed that whenever one of her siblings shares a family photo, their faces are blurred out. 

Not only is Kylie being careful about choosing when she shares photos of her children, but she also wants them to be protected from the spotlight as much as possible. 

While she occasionally lets them appear on the family's reality show, she has made it clear that she doesn't want their privacy invaded. 

This was evident when back in March, the Lip Kits founder spoke to The New York Times, where Stormi ran into the room on several occasions to see her mom during the interview. 

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster © Matt Winkelmeyer
Kylie Jenner is incredibly protective of Stormi and her privacy

The article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said. 'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'" 

On more than one occasion, Kylie has opened up about the impact growing up in the spotlight had on her as a child, so it comes as no surprise that she doesn't want the same thing to happen to her own children - Stormi in particular, who is that much bit older. 

mother with baby daughter © Instagram
Kylie is also mom to two-year-old son Aire

Kylie was just nine-years-old when her family shot to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she has developed a "thick skin" from years of reading negative comments about her online. 

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel in October 2022, Kylie spoke about her priorities shifting now that she's a parent, and how she decided to push back so not everyone knew everything about her. 

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner very rarely shares photos of her daughter Stormi nowadays

She said of her relationship with social media: "I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me. 

"So, I decided to push back a little bit - definitely when I got pregnant and, you know, started having kids." On her life in the spotlight, she added: "I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet 'cause millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am... it's hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am so that's really all that matters."

Talk about mom goals © Instagram
Kylie loves being a mom

"I think my priorities are just in a different place. I really have real life [expletive] to do now," she told Hailey. "All I want to do is trick-or-treat with my kids. It's all about them now, whereas before it was all about me. Halloween is more fun now because I get to live through them."

