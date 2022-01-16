Kylie Jenner's lifelike birthday cake for daughter Stormi needs to be seen to be believed Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago shared the celebrations

Nobody throws a party quite like the Kardashians. On Saturday, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago's joint fourth birthday party - and the celebrations need to be seen to be believed.

Taking to Instagram to share snippets of the epic birthday bash, it's clear the Kardashian-Jenner sisters stopped at nothing to impress their daughters. Kylie unveiled a jaw-dropping pink balloon display that read 'Stormi & Chicago', a giant ball pit, bouncy castle, a photobooth styled to look like a Barbie doll box set behind an unbelievable dessert table laden with pink sweets.

Kylie, who is currently pregnant with her second child, filmed a clip of the birthday girls' epic birthday cakes - and we're obsessed with the detail.

Stormi was surprised with a two-tier vanilla cake coated in pastel buttercream icing and a giant baby Bratz doll topper. Trimmed with a pink and blue frosting, iced writing read 'Happy 4th Birthday Stormi' in hot pink.

Stormi was treated to an epic Bratz doll birthday cake

Meanwhile, Kim's daughter was treated to a giant Barbie doll cake, complete with a vibrant iced dress and edible pearl bodice.

The delicious bakes were presented alongside several jaws of pick 'n mix candies, personalised iced cookies and giant snowglobes filled with fluorescent cotton candy.

Can you spot Stormi's inflatable slide?

Instagram Stories from the day revealed a towering inflatable Stormi slide, sister Khloe Kardashian hitting the face-painting station with her daughter True, and even Kayne West chatting with Kris Jenner.

Kylie looked radiant as she shared a gorgeous bump photo during the event just weeks ahead of her expected due date.

Kylie looked pretty in pink for her daughter's birthday bash

Rocking an all-pink bodysuit and matching pastel blazer, the mother-of-one proudly revealed her growing baby bump as she posed for a mirror selfie.

It's not the first time Kylie and partner Travis Scott have gone all out for their daughter's birthday celebrations.

For Stormi's second birthday, TMZ reported that the stars paid "at least" $100,000 for the 'StormiWorld' festivities.

