How to make Kim Kardashian's favourite Chinese chicken salad you always see on KUWTK The only recipe you'll need to toss your salad like a Kardashian sister

If the Kardashian family have the ability to do anything, it's make something iconic. From Kim's selfies to Kourtney's poker face and Kris Jenner's momager quotes, it's no doubt we've been graced with over 20 seasons of absolute television gold - and with The Kardashians season two having landed on Disney+, what better way to mark the return of reality TV royalty that with a Chinese Chicken Salad?

If you've ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, chances are you've seen one of the sisters aggressively shaking one of their salad bowls. And if you're anything like us, you've been left wondering "what on earth do they put in that salad?"

The Kardashian sisters have confirmed on many occasions that their go-to salad spot is Californian healthy pit stop, Health Nut. Surprisingly, this is a fairly low-key neighbourhood spot, selling their signature salads and wraps for around $10.

7 years of KUWTK has taught us that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie all tend to opt for Health Nut's ultra-filling 'Chinese Chicken Salad'.

The Kardashian salads have been an iconic moment in every season

To complete the order, the sisters often add a Mango Iced Greentini, which is a refreshing combo of green tea, mango, and honey powder. It also happens to be the restaurant's most popular drink.

The Kardashians have nailed their salad tossing

Now unless you're about to book a flight to Calabasas, getting your hands on one of the Kardashian's signature salads probably isn't on your agenda. Luckily for you, we've sourced Health Nut's exact recipe, so you can toss your salad like Kardashian from home.

KUWTK fans are obsessed with the legendary salad spot

This tasty shredded chicken is cooked without butter, oils or fats – complete with fresh leafy greens and creamy sesame dressing. At just under 400 calories a serving, this nutritious salad makes a delicious nutritious lunch.

To credit the Kardashians - their signature salad shake probably is the best method for achieving ideal dressing coverage.

INGREDIENTS



Salad



5 large cos lettuce leaves (shredded)

¼ red cabbage (shredded)

1 spring onion (finely sliced)

1 carrot (shredded)

1/2 avocado (sliced)

½ cup almonds (chopped)

½ handful coriander (chopped)

1 large chicken breast (cooked and shredded)

Kardashian Sesame Salad Dressing



1/4 cup tamari

2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp dijon mustard

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp raw honey

Handful of sesame seeds

Small handful spring onions, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS



Step 1

Combine all the salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss through.

Step 2

Combine all the ingredients for the sesame dressing in a small bowl.

Step 3

In true Kardashian style, transfer your salad and sesame dressing to a Tupperware container with a lid and TOSS! (You could just mix it by hand if you don't have a lid - but this is more fun, of course.)

