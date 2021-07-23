How incredible is the entrance to Kylie Jenner's luxurious home? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star regularly posts photos of her properties, and the latest selfie shared a look at her mammoth hallway.

It comes with a built-in wine cellar underneath the stairs, with glass doors leading into a space with floor-to-ceiling racks filled with different types of wines. And judging by the impressive selection, we reckon it could offer Kylie and her friends and family more choice than some bars or restaurants!

The TV star was dressed in a purple crop top and matching leggings as she sat on a fluffy chair for her selfie in the large round mirror.

The floor is topped with a cream carpet and a marble-effect bench topped with a house plant and books sits underneath the modern glass staircase. Kylie has added a sentimental touch to the space by lining the stairs with black-and-white photos, including childhood snaps and family portraits.

Kylie's home boasts a wine cellar underneath the stairs

Kylie bought the incredible mansion in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles in 2016, and she shares it with her daughter Stormi.

Although the entrance appears chic and understated with muted colours, the rest of Kylie's house is actually full of personality and colour. It was styled by the Kardashians' go-to interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, with colourful artwork from acclaimed artists Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin on display.

Elsewhere, the property – which Trulia reported cost $12million – boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an amazing glam room, a bar and lounge, a swimming pool, and a wardrobe devoted entirely to her designer handbag collection.

The KUWTK star also owns a stunning property in Holmby Hills

However, Kylie owns several other incredible homes and spent much of the lockdown at her Holmby Hills mansion. The cosmetics mogul spent a whopping $36.5million (£29.3million) on a new resort compound in Los Angeles, and it looks incredible judging by the tour she gave fans on TikTok last year.

The videos unveiled the incredible swimming pool and fire pit, while Kylie's new property also spans 15,350 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

There is a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as that outdoor projection screen. Two guest apartments sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

