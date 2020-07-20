Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private wedding caught us all by surprise on Friday 17 July and we've loved hearing all about their small, romantic nuptials at Windsor Castle.

While the bride's stunning vintage dress and jewels have had us captivated, we're equally fascinated by the newlyweds' reception in the castle grounds – and now details have emerged on exactly what guests feasted on at the celebrations.

The Daily Mail reveals that the happy couple held their wedding reception in a 'blue-and-white themed open-sided luxury Indian tent at Royal Lodge ' with 'bespoke catering and speciality cocktails'.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's wedding diet revealed ahead of secret ceremony

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal wedding of Princess Beatrice

A bouncy castle was provided for the kids – and most probably adults too! – and glamping pods were brought in for guests staying the night. The happy couple invited just 14 friends to celebrate with them.

An example of a Spook London wedding reception set up

The Mail writes that Spook London were in charge of the £110 a head wedding breakfast which featured canapes and a sit-down meal. He caterer's wedding menu features 'cured sea trout with capers, dill and lemon, chorizo and ricotta salad with toasted quinoa and fillet steak'. Sounds delicious! Guests are said to have enjoyed champagne and wine.

MORE: Drink like the royals as Buckingham Palace gin goes on sale

A typical Spook London cocktail

Of course, we had to have a look at Spook London's website and the company does indeed look ultra-exclusive. "Our food and drink is driven by quality, simplicity and seasonality while our service is personal and efficient," the site says.

The happy couple Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

"We have catered events for some of the world's most loved and respected brands, organisations and individuals including Prada, Net-A-Porter, Facebook and the Royal Family."

Spook London canapes look delicous

Spook London also shares details of their canapes, revealing: "We delight in the complex flavours and vivid colours found in food, and think of our canapes as little parcels of magic."