Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's epic party totally transformed London home – photos

The sleek monochromatic theme that runs throughout Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's home was nowhere to be seen on Thursday.

Wolfie's mother Dara Huang had splashed bright colours of green, red and brown across the dining room in celebration of his last day of school.

© Instagram Dara threw a colourful Minecraft-themed pizza party for Wolfie and his friends

"Wolfie's end of school pizza party," wrote the architect and interior designer, who transformed her dining table for the Minecraft-themed dinner party.

A plastic tablecloth with a Minecraft theme had been laid on top of the wooden table to protect it from spillages, while each place setting had a themed paper plate and a matching napkin.

© Instagram The interior designer made a banana dessert for her son

At least 14 places had been set up, which was more than the number of cream chairs Dara had positioned around the table.

© Getty Princess Beatrice's husband shares Wolfie with his ex

It stood in stark contrast to the white fireplace, built-in shelving and gold and black painted ceiling, where a giant bubble chandelier hung overhead.

Wolfie's Minecraft home touches

© Instagram Wolfie has a Minecraft-themed bedroom

Wolfie's love of the computer game is documented elsewhere in the Chelsea townhouse. His bedroom has been set up with a Minecraft-themed duvet cover and colourful walls – the bottom boasts green squares like the grass in the virtual world, while the top is ombre blue with white blocks missing to mimic the sky.

Despite the fact she has several other serene bedrooms decorated in neutral colours, Dara previously admitted she has an unusual sleeping arrangement with her son.

"I sleep with my son in his Minecraft room, it's so comfy," she confessed.

Dara's neutral home

© Instagram Dara Huang shared a tour inside her white brick townhouse

The duo live in a classic West London townhouse with a private deck in the garden and a roof terrace, with a glass elevator offering easy access to each floor.

The Design Haus Liberty founder described her style as "clean, neutral and timeless" during an interview with Country & Townhouse, but she said she drew on her experience as a single mother when it came to creating her Dara Maison stain-proof furniture.

Speaking about striking the balance between luxury and child-friendly, she told Mansion Global: "When we created samples, the client was me. We wanted to tick all the boxes for families. Remember when we were kids, and there were rooms you couldn’t go into because of the furniture? I wanted to do away with that.

© Instagram The family home follows a neutral colour scheme

She added: "This is furniture your children can actually use and not just look at. There’s none of the 'Don’t sit there!' aspect. It’s a myth that furniture can’t be both child-friendly and luxurious."

