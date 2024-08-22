Pippa Middleton's disciplined no 'fuss' diet Princess Kate's chef would approve of

The Princess of Wales is as sporty as she is stylish. But she isn't the only Middleton sister to follow a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Kate's younger sister Pippa, 40, who is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, also follows a strict diet and fitness plan to stay fit and strong, and we are sure she would make the princess' private chef proud with her culinary skills.

© Getty Pippa Middleton lives a balanced lifestyle and is personally interested in cooking and fitness

In 2016, the royal's sister sat down with HELLO! to reveal what she likes to eat as she prepared for a 54km (33-mile) Birkebeiner cross-country ski race in Norway.

© Getty Pippa eats sweet potatoes for energy

Pippa shared that her diet is all about energy and nutrients. "I try to eat wholegrain, energy-fuelled carbohydrates, and three meals a day," she said. "I also increase my portion sizes based on my training level, with lots of brown rice, lentils, quinoa, and sweet potato, and for breakfast, porridge and rye toast."

© Getty Pippa Middleton took part in the Birkenbeinerrennet ski race

Though she has woven these foodie staples into her everyday diet, she says she really hones in on what she eats before a sporting event. Having said that, the former columnist is never one for nit-picking when it comes to what is on her plate.

"I don't get fussy, though, because I enjoy food too much," she told HELLO!. "But a week or so before an event I'm quite conscious of eating nutritious foods to store energy and I cut out alcohol, refined sugar, and processed foods."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Pippa and Kate share an interest in a balanced lifestyle

Pippa's breakfast of choice

In 2018, the author told the i newspaper which foods she chooses to set her up for the day. "Almost everything, but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers," she revealed, adding that she "can't start the day properly" unless she has had breakfast.

© Getty Pippa loves eggs and avocado on toast

To be specific, Pippa says that her "almost everything" diet consists of "either plain yoghurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado."

© Getty Pippa eats oatmeal in the morning

Pippa's lunch break

When not eating her training diet lunch, the mother of three says she is still careful about the carbs she consumes. In 2014, Pippa revealed in her Mind & Body column for Waitrose Weekend: "I grew up with the belief that good health is about moderation in all things, so I'll be celebrating healthy living through exercise, a balanced diet and a little of the naughty stuff sprinkled in – I'm talking chocolate, crisps and occasional glass of wine."

© Getty Pippa occasionally indulges in wine and chocolate

She continued: "I've never done Dukan, attempted Atkins, or exercised religiously seven days a week but I do believe in making healthy choices – keeping refined carbs such as white bread and pasta to a minimum, and sticking to sensible portion sizes."

Pippa's dinner to round off the day

The foodie shared some of her favourite evening meals in her cookbook Heartfelt which was published in 2016. Since then, Pippa has become a mother to three children so a balanced and nutrient-focused approach to cooking is even more important.

© Getty Pippa likes to eat tuna for dinner

Pippa loves an Asian tuna dish with avocado salsa. Kate's sister wrote: "This is a brilliantly zingy and refreshing dish rich in omega-3 as it uses fresh tuna. Try to find large tuna steaks with deep purple flesh."

© Getty Pippa likes to cook prawns

Of her Prawns with Thai-spiced broad beans and wild rice, the royal bridesmaid says: "Easy to prepare and full of flavour, this Thai-spiced wild rice is a wonderful accompaniment to tiger prawns. Broad beans are a good source of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, and brown rice adds fibre. A satisfyingly nutritious dish that makes rice incredibly tasty."

Royal approved?

Pippa's clean diet differs from Princess Anne's "stomach-churning" diet, as HELLO!'s Senior Fashion and Lifestyle Writer Georgia Brown discovered. Watch her get stuck into the Princess Royal's diet below...

However, we are sure Pippa's foodie habits get the seal of approval from the Princess of Wales who has a private chef but is also, according to her husband Prince William, an excellent cook. Kate loves to start her day with a green smoothie when not eating oatmeal.

William revealed that sushi is also a firm favourite in their household. Kate is also not afraid of dishes with a little spice. In fact, she loved a homemade curry in pregnancy.