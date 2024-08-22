Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's disciplined no 'fuss' diet Princess Kate's chef would approve of
Subscribe
Pippa Middleton's disciplined no 'fuss' diet Princess Kate's chef would approve of
Pippa Middleton on food backdrop© Getty

Pippa Middleton's disciplined no 'fuss' diet Princess Kate's chef would approve of

The Princess of Wales' sister lives a balanced lifestyle  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is as sporty as she is stylish. But she isn't the only Middleton sister to follow a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Kate's younger sister Pippa, 40, who is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, also follows a strict diet and fitness plan to stay fit and strong, and we are sure she would make the princess' private chef proud with her culinary skills. 

2023, Pippa Middleton attends the Heart Hero Awards 2023 at Glaziers Hall on December 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage)© Getty
Pippa Middleton lives a balanced lifestyle and is personally interested in cooking and fitness

In 2016, the royal's sister sat down with HELLO! to reveal what she likes to eat as she prepared for a 54km (33-mile) Birkebeiner cross-country ski race in Norway.

sweet potato slices on tray© Getty
Pippa eats sweet potatoes for energy

Pippa shared that her diet is all about energy and nutrients. "I try to eat wholegrain, energy-fuelled carbohydrates, and three meals a day," she said. "I also increase my portion sizes based on my training level, with lots of brown rice, lentils, quinoa, and sweet potato, and for breakfast, porridge and rye toast."

Pippa Middleton in ski gear© Getty
Pippa Middleton took part in the Birkenbeinerrennet ski race

Though she has woven these foodie staples into her everyday diet, she says she really hones in on what she eats before a sporting event. Having said that, the former columnist is never one for nit-picking when it comes to what is on her plate. 

"I don't get fussy, though, because I enjoy food too much," she told HELLO!. "But a week or so before an event I'm quite conscious of eating nutritious foods to store energy and I cut out alcohol, refined sugar, and processed foods."

Pippa Middleton walking with Kate Middleton© Max Mumby/Indigo
Pippa and Kate share an interest in a balanced lifestyle

Pippa's breakfast of choice

In 2018, the author told the i newspaper which foods she chooses to set her up for the day. "Almost everything, but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers," she revealed, adding that she "can't start the day properly" unless she has had breakfast.

eggs and avocado on toast© Getty
Pippa loves eggs and avocado on toast

To be specific, Pippa says that her "almost everything" diet consists of "either plain yoghurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado."

bowl of oatmeal © Getty
Pippa eats oatmeal in the morning

Pippa's lunch break 

When not eating her training diet lunch, the mother of three says she is still careful about the carbs she consumes. In 2014, Pippa revealed in her Mind & Body column for Waitrose Weekend: "I grew up with the belief that good health is about moderation in all things, so I'll be celebrating healthy living through exercise, a balanced diet and a little of the naughty stuff sprinkled in – I'm talking chocolate, crisps and occasional glass of wine."

wine and chocolate on table© Getty
Pippa occasionally indulges in wine and chocolate

She continued: "I've never done Dukan, attempted Atkins, or exercised religiously seven days a week but I do believe in making healthy choices – keeping refined carbs such as white bread and pasta to a minimum, and sticking to sensible portion sizes."

Pippa's dinner to round off the day

The foodie shared some of her favourite evening meals in her cookbook Heartfelt which was published in 2016. Since then, Pippa has become a mother to three children so a balanced and nutrient-focused approach to cooking is even more important. 

tuna dishes© Getty
Pippa likes to eat tuna for dinner

Pippa loves an Asian tuna dish with avocado salsa. Kate's sister wrote: "This is a brilliantly zingy and refreshing dish rich in omega-3 as it uses fresh tuna. Try to find large tuna steaks with deep purple flesh."

prawns on plate© Getty
Pippa likes to cook prawns

Of her Prawns with Thai-spiced broad beans and wild rice, the royal bridesmaid says: "Easy to prepare and full of flavour, this Thai-spiced wild rice is a wonderful accompaniment to tiger prawns. Broad beans are a good source of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, and brown rice adds fibre. A satisfyingly nutritious dish that makes rice incredibly tasty."

Royal approved? 

Pippa's clean diet differs from Princess Anne's "stomach-churning" diet, as HELLO!'s Senior Fashion and Lifestyle Writer Georgia Brown discovered. Watch her get stuck into the Princess Royal's diet below...

I tried Princess Anne's STOMACH-CHURNING diet of tinned pies and smoked fish | HELLO!

However, we are sure Pippa's foodie habits get the seal of approval from the Princess of Wales who has a private chef but is also, according to her husband Prince William, an excellent cook. Kate loves to start her day with a green smoothie when not eating oatmeal. 

DISCOVER: Pippa Middleton's never-pictured bold second wedding dress

William revealed that sushi is also a firm favourite in their household. Kate is also not afraid of dishes with a little spice. In fact, she loved a homemade curry in pregnancy.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Food

See more

Read More