Nigella Lawson makes emotional confession about meaningful recipe

Over the years, Nigella Lawson has accumulated an extensive array of delicious recipes. The chef recently opened up about her favourite recipes in a candid interview with Women's Health and discussed the reason behind why her most special recipe means so much to her.

The 62-year-old chef is the cover star of Women's Health's May Issue, which resulted in a touchingly open interview about her most beloved recipes. When asked which dish mean the most to her, she replied: "My mother's Praised chicken. She died at the age of 48 and cooking that dish is a wonderful way for my children to be able to eat her food."

The mother-of-two also revealed the recipe that gets the most love and attention from followers. "There's a particular recipe – my Malteser cake – that people often message me about, and they'll say things such as, 'I've made it for every birthday since my child was eight – and they're now 18!' It's so moving to be a part of someone's life in that way."

She continued to discuss her growing cooking community that expanded via social media throughout the pandemic and how she stays present in her everyday life, in addition to letting readers glimpse into how she keeps her mental wellbeing in check.

Nigella also recently shared a special message of support for the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian conflict.

The Cook, Eat, Repeat star took to Instagram earlier this month to share a recipe for Ukrainian Garlic Bread from Mamushka, crediting chef Olia Hercules for the delicious recipe. The TV chef encouraged her followers to check out the Cook For Ukraine campaign, which aims to raise funds for families in Ukraine who have been displaced by the crisis.

The May issue of Good Housekeeping is on sale from 30th March. Images courtesy of Good Housekeeping UK / Matt Holyoak.