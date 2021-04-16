Fans divided over Nigella Lawson's liquorice pudding – would you try it? The TV cook shared the recipe on Instagram

It's that one ingredient that you either love or hate… liquorice. And now TV cook Nigella Lawson has shared her recipe for a pudding dedicated solely to the divisive ingredient.

Personally, I adore liquorice, so this is right up my street. However, Nigella fully understands that such a recipe may not be to everyone's liking – and her fans didn't hold back expressing their views.

Nigella wrote: "#RecipeOfTheDay is one very dear to my heart, but it’s a divisive one and will horrify as many as it delights: it’s Liquorice Pudding, in all its sombre beauty."

MORE: Aldi has hilarious response to the M&S court case over Colin the Caterpillar cake

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes through the years

The chef's intriguing pudding contains Italian liquorice pellets, muscovado sugar and double cream along with milk, cornflour, water and salt.

"Liquorice is one of the signature tastes of Italy," writes Nigella. "As this is an ingredient that divides people viscerally, I've made it just for 2, or possibly 1 very greedy liquorice eater..."

She adds: "I have expressed my passion for salted caramel elsewhere, but here I must declare my deep, almost deviant, love for salted liquorice."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daily diet revealed: the star's breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks

So what did her Instagram fans say about the recipe?

One fan was on Nigella's side, posting: "Doesn't divide me... I'm 100% behind this delicious treat!" Another said, "Very good Nigella! We Finns can't live without liquorice or salty liquorice, salmiakki as we call it."

But, unsurprisingly, there were some staunch anti-liquorice views. "I love you so I will look past this," said a fan. "Horrified squared, here! However, my husband would love it," posted another. One follower simply wrote: "Nooooooo."

However, many were on the fence with the dessert, as one told the star: "I'm intrigued! I love liquorice," and another said, "Love liquorice, don’t like pudding, could be persuaded with this!"

So what do you think, HELLO! readers… is Nigella's liquorice pudding a yay or a nay?

MORE: Royal ladies' favourite lunches: Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex, Camilla Parker Bowles and more

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.