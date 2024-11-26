King Charles' 'wintry' New Year dinner party plans at favourite home

King Charles has big plans at his favourite residence as the new year edges closer.

The monarch, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, are set to welcome some very famous faces to their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, in 2025.

The royals will hold a soiree full of hearty food and dazzling company, with none other than Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci curating the menu.

King Charles III meets Holly Willoughby and Stanley Tucci and he hosts the winners of the Prince's Trust awards and celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace on May 17, 2023 in London, England

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Devil Wears Prada actor explained how the King had personally requested his involvement in creating a bespoke menu for a dinner celebrating Anglo-Italian relations in the new year.

"Now, OK, I won't actually be in the kitchen, cooking for him," the 64-year-old star explained to the publication, adding: "But the Italian ambassador came to me and said, 'I want to do a meal, and Charles would like you to participate', so I've been coming up with the menu."

Though born in New York, Stanley has Italian heritage and in recent years has become adored for his culinary content on social media as well as his published work including Taste: My Life Through Food and his BBC food and travel series, Searching for Italy.

The Telegraph reports that the theme of Stanley's royal menu is "slow food and fashion" and will feature tasty delights including roast pork, kale and squash, dishes that the Spotlight actor describes as "all of that nice, wintry, heavier stuff."

Stanley Tucci will curate a bespoke menu for the King

The screen star also praised the King for his ability to incorporate the importance of eating seasonally.

"Charles was into that way before anyone else, he was way ahead of his time," Stanley said, before insisting that the meal would "showcase incredible British produce".

Stanley's menu will brought to life by the Calabrian chef Francesco Mazzei, who already has ties to the Hollywood star thanks to him catering for Stanley's 2012 wedding in Italy to literary agent, Felicity Blunt.

King Charles will host the soiree in the new year

The King and the actor are already well-acquainted. In May last year, Stanley attended a reception held at Buckingham Palace for the Prince's Trust award winners and celebrity supporters.

Meanwhile, it's not surprising that Charles and Camilla are choosing to host the special dinner party at Highgrove since it's thought of as their favourite residency.

Staff at Highgrove Gardens dress a Christmas tree in the Ante Room at Highgrove House

The generously sized property in Gloucestershire has multiple reception rooms and sits on 900 acres of beautiful gardens.

The secluded spot holds a special place in his heart, and in a new royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property.

Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."