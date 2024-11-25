King Charles' most-loved home undergoes magical Christmas transformation

© Getty Images King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home

Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

The King is also incredibly proud of the 900 acres of beautiful gardens at Highgrove, which he transformed into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals.

A keen phytophile, Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years.