King Charles' most-loved home undergoes magical Christmas transformation

Christmas has officially arrived at King Charles and Queen Camilla's most personal and beloved royal residence, Highgrove House.
As preparations for the festive season get underway, staff at Highgrove Gardens have been seen dressing a Christmas tree in the Ante Room as they prepare to welcome the public for Christmas celebrations in the Orchard Room, the estate's dedicated entertaining space. Take a look inside...
Looking like a winter wonderland, cosy tartan blankets and wicker baskets filled with festive treats fill the room, while a towering Christmas tree decorated with personalised handmade baubles add a personal touch to the royal home.
You may also like
There are even two baubles honouring the King and Queen's much-cherished Jack Russell terriers Bluebell and Beth, of which the latter sadly died earlier this week.
In the Orchard Room, a lengthy dining table has been dressed with a festive tablecloth, berry-red napkins and hanging ornaments that look like something from a fairytale scene.
While Charles and Camilla traditionally spend Christmas on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the royal couple will no doubt be spending time at Highgrove in the leadup to the big day.
King Charles' beloved country bolthole
King Charles' sprawling home in the idyllic Gloucestershire countryside is arguably his most loved property.
The secluded spot holds a special place in his heart, and in the new royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property.
In the book, Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."
Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."
The King is also incredibly proud of the 900 acres of beautiful gardens at Highgrove, which he transformed into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals.
A keen phytophile, Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.