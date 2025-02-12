How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are involved in tradition started by Princess Diana

Since welcoming their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales have hammered home the importance of certain life lessons.

Above all, the royal couple have stressed the significance of charity work, activism and volunteering – something that the late Princess Diana quickly instilled in Prince William and Prince Harry at a young age by taking them along to charity visits, particularly those with a focus on tackling homelessness.

© Getty Images Diana, Princess Of Wales was a patron of Centrepoint

Of his mother's meaningful tradition, William said back in 2018: "Without my realising it, what my parents were doing was instilling in me and Harry a lifelong habit to put charity at the heart of our lives."

Most memorably, William and Harry joined their mother Diana on a visit to homeless charity Centrepoint, with William previously explaining how he was "anxious as to what to expect".

© Getty Images Prince William is starting to have important discussions with his children about homelessness

While George, Charlotte and Louis are yet to visit a charity committed to ending homelessness, Wiliam has already started to have important conversations about the topic with his brood while on the school run. Speaking in an ITV documentary, the father-of-three said: "The first few times I thought 'Do I bring this up or should I wait to see if they notice?'

"Sure enough, they did. They were sort of in silence when I said what was going on."

It was reported by The Times in July last year that William was considering a special visit to a homelessness centre with all his three children in tow - a move which would echo Diana's earlier visits.

Continuing Diana's sweet tradition, William and Kate have started to introduce their three children to the world of charity work. In November 2023, it was a family affair for the Wales's as George, Charlotte and Louis joined their mother on a visit to a local baby bank.

© Getty Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Princess Kate at a baby bank in 2023

The sibling trio appeared in a touching video, filmed by Will Warr, in which they could be seen helping to carry cardboard boxes filled with toys and books. Take a look in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis join Kate at baby bank charity for a night of volunteering

At the time, Princess Kate told her children: "Here there are lots of people who give up their time and there's lots of volunteers who come and help out. And so you're the volunteers for this evening."

She added: "You can see how rewarding this kind of work is, knowing that you're helping out others."

© Getty Images The royal kids got stuck in on their visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough in May 2023

Meanwhile, earlier in May that year, George, Charlotte and Louis got stuck in as they took part in a 'Big Help Out' volunteer day in Slough. During the afternoon, the trio got to grips with an array of tasks including sanding, planting and painting.

Prince William's 2025 visit to Centrepoint

© Getty Images Prince William during his most recent visit to Centrepoint

In January, William returned to Centrepoint in his role as patron of the charity. He visited a hub in Ealing which offers immediate aid and counselling as well as long-term services such as education and employment opportunities.

During his visit, William met with young adults who had experienced homelessness and also joined in a boxing session.