Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago's gravity-defying birthday cake has made us double-take

Birthdays are an opportunity to throw a huge themed party if you're part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and Kim Kardashian's latest event did not disappoint.

To mark her daughter Chicago's 7th birthday, The Kardashians star decorated her home with pink cowgirl decorations and took to her Instagram Stories to show off the results.

"We're setting up for Chicago's cowgirl birthday party, it is so cute," she told her followers as the camera spanned haybales topped with salmon and ivory checked cloths and tables topped with pink boots filled with flowers.

The pièce de résistance was Chicago's towering birthday cake, consisting of a round base decorated with a belt buckle and topped with a giant cowboy boot in the themed candy pink colorway.

© Instagram Chicago's 7th birthday cake followed a cowgirl theme

Chi's name had been crafted out of sugar and positioned at the top, with a mini horse whip cascading down the side of the confection.

Kim shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: North West, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

© Instagram Chicago had haybales and a pink-themed party

Some of the family's most memorable cakes over the years include Chicago's welcome home cake after Kim gave birth in 2018. Pink lattice designs covered the sides while glossy roses had been piped across the top.

Meanwhile, Saint and his cousin Reign, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick's son, had a joint second and third birthday celebration in 2017 with matching Monsters, Inc. cakes featuring cartoon characters Sulley and Mike.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter wore a personalised jacket on her birthday

And let's not forget North's shared cake with Kourtney's daughter Penelope back in 2018, complete with a candy piñata cake with rainbow sponge layers.

Kim's birthday confession

While she ensures she puts equal effort into celebrating each of their birthdays, the reality TV star has a different idea of what her ideal birthday would look like.

© Instagram The Kardashians star previously joked she'd love to have alone time on her birthday

When she turned 43, she said she would have loved some alone time on The Kardashians. "I thought my birthday, I’d have a day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do," she told momager Kris Jenner.

"I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday. I had a FIFA tournament. Color Me Mine – you should see the ugly thing I made. This is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday."

