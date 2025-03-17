Best food launches of 2025 to whet your appetite: Black Sheep breakfast to American Easter eggs

British springtime is almost upon us meaning the slow return of outdoor dining - hurrah! As the weather tentatively warms up we look forward to brighter mornings, al fresco entertaining, and much to the excitement of the chocaholics among us – Easter.

Joining us in celebrating the changing seasons are a whole host of food outlets switching out their offerings from dishes you want to hunker down with to lighter options for springtime hosting.

Join HELLO! in discovering the best food launches of the year so far…

Black Sheep

For many of us, brighter mornings mean switching out our warming porridge to a lighter fruity option.

© Black Sheep Black Sheep has a new acai bowl for spring

Black Sheep's acai bowl is the best way to start the day, made with premium Sambazon açai and topped with crunchy granola, peanut butter, and fresh banana. The bowl perfectly balances texture and taste, while being packed with antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibre.

Sourced from the Brazilian Amazon, Sambazon açai is organic, fair trade, and sustainably harvested so ticks all the boxes of a feel-good breakfast. For an extra chocolatey hit, Black Sheep also offers a brand new signature hot chocolate which is free of artificial additives so you won't feel guilty indulging.

American Easter Eggs

© Reese's HELLO! tested Reese's Easter egg for 2025

Reese's Pieces has to be our absolutely favourite Stateside snack. And lucky for us, the beloved brand has launched its Reese's Peanut Butter XL Easter Egg in the UK too, alongside the Spring Sprinkles Big Cup. This is essentially just a giant Reese's cup full of Easter-themed treats in the shape of bunnies, chicks and eggs. The verdict is in – it's all absolutely delicious.

If you're more of a Hershey's fan, their Cookies N Creme XL Easter Egg is also coming to a Tesco, Sainsbury's, ASDA, and Morrisons near you. Every (giant) box contains a white chocolate egg as well as a bar of Cookies ‘N’ Creme to snack on.

Reviewed by Kate Thomas

