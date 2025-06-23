Princess Charlotte's 30p heatwave snack she steals from Prince William

Many families with young children enjoy a picnic on a hot summer day and the Prince and Princess of Wales are no different.

In 2019, Kate, 43, was seen with her three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, as she supported her husband, Prince William, at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham.

Princess Charlotte was so relatable as she sat munching her picnic food out of the boot of her parents' car, tucking into one affordable snack in particular – a sausage roll.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed a sausage roll at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match

A staple of a British picnic, the snack with sausage meat wrapped in puffed pastry is a favourite among children, even royal ones. Sausage rolls can be purchased at supermarkets and usually come in a pack of six for as little as £1.95.

© Getty Princess Charlotte shares a love of sausage rolls with her dad

A sausage roll is also known to be one of William's favourite childhood snacks, with former royal chef, Darren McGrady, having perfected a recipe for the royal and Prince Harry, which they would eat after school.

The Wales' day at the polo

The Wales children shared lots of sweet moments during the polo match in 2019, where royal fans were able to see them enjoy time in the warm weather.

© Getty Princess Charlotte ditched her shoes at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo

At one point, Charlotte succumbed to the heat and ditched her shoes, frolicking barefoot in the grass, sunglasses in hand.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed her picnic lunch

Having grazed on a sandwich (no crusts allowed), Charlotte also enjoyed a kick-about with her brother, George.

© Getty Princess Charlotte showed off her sporting skills

It was truly a family affair as the Duchess of Sussex was also in attendance with baby Prince Archie in her arms as Prince Harry competed against William.

Princess Charlotte's favourite snacks

A sausage roll isn't Charlotte's only favourite snack. During a visit to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, Kate revealed that her daughter loves olives.

© Getty Charlotte loves olives

"I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well," the princess said, adding, "Charlotte likes pasta too".

© Getty Prince Louis is a fan of the root vegetable

Olives are often deemed an acquired taste for small children, but Charlotte isn't the only young member of the Wales family to have a mature palate. "We grow our own vegetables. We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot - a massive favorite - Louis absolutely loves beetroot," Kate told Mary Berry during her appearance on the Christmas TV special, A Very Berry Christmas, in 2019.

It seems the children have inherited their adventurous taste in food from their mother, who likes her food far hotter than her husband.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kates have been open about their love of Indian food

"I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It's not attractive," William said during a Radio 1 interview in 2023.

"Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," Kate added.