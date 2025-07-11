The best champagne for the summer season - plus etiquette every host should know

Is there a better time than summer to indulge in a chilled glass of exceptional champagne? Whether you're hosting a garden party, escaping to the coast, or simply toasting golden hour, the right bottle can elevate any moment.

If you'll be welcoming guests this season, beyond the bubbles lies a modern etiquette every discerning host should know. From selecting vintages that sparkle under the sun to serving in the perfect glass, we spoke to Pommery's Julien Lonneux for his expert insight, plus we’ve curated the season’s finest selections. Here's your definitive guide to sipping in style this summer.

What should one look for when choosing champagne ? Tasting champagne is first and foremost about sharing a moment - an experience, a story, a connection. Every champagne tells something, and every person brings their own interpretation to it. At Pommery, we deeply believe that there is a champagne for everyone, and that finding the one that resonates with you is part of the joy. Whether you’re drawn to freshness, fruitiness, structure, tension, or a subtle oaky touch, it all depends on your personal taste and the moment you wish to enjoy it, be it for an aperitif, a festive meal, or an elegant toast at the end of a dinner.



How should champagne be served? The shape of a glass significantly influences the perception of champagne, from its aromas to balance, and flavour. Larger glasses, like wine glasses, are ideal for appreciating complexity, while flutes enhance effervescence and visual appeal. Each shape creates a unique tasting experience, and the choice should match the style of champagne and the moment. Vintage or prestige cuvées reveal their full expression in wider glasses. Lighter, fresher styles like non-vintage champagne are best in flutes that emphasise crispness and bubbles. Tailoring the glass to the cuvée elevates the overall experience. The ideal serving temperature for champagne ranges from 8°C for non-vintage bruts, which are fresher and more vibrant, to around 10°C for vintage cuvées, allowing their greater complexity to fully express itself. To achieve this, place the bottle in a fridge for about 3-4 hours, or in an ice bucket filled with half water and half ice for 20–30 minutes before serving. Avoid storing it too cold, as lower temperatures can mute aromas and flavours. Above all, the emotional context is key. Whether shared in a crystal flute in a Michelin-starred restaurant or in a rustic blida during harvest, champagne celebrates connection and joy. The moment defines the magic, the glass simply enhances it.

How should champagne be stored? Champagne should be kept at a constant temperature, ideally between 10°C and 12°C. Consistency matters more than the exact value. Sudden temperature changes are its greatest enemy, as they can damage the cork and affect the wine’s balance. Light, especially UV rays, must also be avoided, as it can cause the wine to become 'lightstruck' and develop off aromas. The best storage is in a dark, humid, and quiet place, like a traditional cellar. A humidity level around 75–90% helps keep the cork moist and airtight. Bottles should be stored horizontally, away from vibrations, to allow gentle aging.

How to choose the perfect champagne for your occasion? The ideal champagne depends on the moment you pair it with. For an aperitif, a dry and lively style such as a brut or a blanc de blancs works beautifully to awaken the palate. As you move into the meal, a multi-vintage cuvée like Pommery Apanage 1874 offers complexity and balance for starters. With the main course, an aged vintage champagne will bring depth and structure. To finish, if the dessert allows, a rosé champagne can be a delightful and elegant match. A vintage champagne with some good ageing time could work well with a fish or white meat in sauce. A rosé champagne would be lovely on some red fruit desserts and a blanc de blancs could work nicely with sushi.

The best champagne for summer 2025

A true classic from one of Champagne’s most storied maisons, Pommery Brut Royal NV is a masterclass in refinement, poise, and Parisian flair. Originally introduced in the 19th century as the world’s first brut-style Champagne, this iconic cuvée continues to define sophistication.

Composed primarily of Chardonnay, with Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier lending structure and depth, Brut Royal is as graceful as it is vibrant. The bouquet opens with notes of white flowers, citrus, and freshly baked brioche, leading to a crisp, mineral-driven palate with layers of green apple, pear, and a whisper of honeyed almond.

£45 at Waitrose

An ode to the visionary Madame Clicquot herself, La Grande Dame Rosé 2015 embodies the bold, pioneering soul behind one of Champagne’s most iconic maisons. Crafted from eight of the House’s historic Grand Cru vineyards and led by a powerful 90% Pinot Noir blend, this vintage rosé is marked by its intensity.

A luminous coral hue gives way to a complex bouquet of wild red berries, blood orange, rose petals, and subtle spices. On the palate, it's textured and precise, with silky tannins and a vibrant mineral core that echoes the chalky terroir of its origin. It pairs beautifully with haute cuisine - think saffron-poached langoustine or duck à l’orange.

£230 at Selfridges

Crafted with Moët & Chandon's exceptional finesse and spirit of individuality, the Grand Vintage Rosé 2016 is composed predominantly of Pinot Noir, and captivates with its radiant coral hue and refined complexity.

Aged for over five years in cellars, it unveils delicate notes of wild strawberries, blood orange, and a whisper of spice, balanced by an elegant minerality and a gracefully dry finish. As with each Grand Vintage, the 2016 edition reflects the unique character of the year’s harvest.

£85 at Harrods

Ruinart Rosé Second Skin is a sensorial experience wrapped in sustainable elegance. Encased in a sculptural, recyclable 'second skin' that echoes the curves of the iconic Ruinart bottle, this cuvée is as much a celebration of form as it is of flavour.

Crafted predominantly from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, it has a rose-gold hue and offers a bouquet of blood orange, ripe red berries, and rose petals. On the palate, it's refined yet expressive, with silky texture, fresh acidity, and a lingering finish marked by subtle notes of pink grapefruit and spice.

£102 at Selfridges