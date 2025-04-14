8 luxury Easter Eggs from Louis Vuitton, Fortnum & Mason and fine chocolatiers

Easter is fast approaching, with Easter Sunday falling on 20 April this year. There are not many treats more indulgent than a chocolate egg, and if you're looking for something extra special, why not gift your family, friends (or yourself) one that's a true work of art?

We've selected the most decadent, beautifully designed options made from and filled with luxurious chocolates to really spoil someone this Easter weekend. Scroll on to shop the very best Easter eggs on offer this year, from international fashion houses to five-star London hotels.

01. Louis Vuitton

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has collaborated with esteemed pastry chef Maxime Frédéric on a collection of the most luxurious Easter treats. The highlight? An Easter egg inspired by the iconic Egg bag from the spring/summer 2019 collection.

Originally designed by Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, the bag has been transformed into chocolate and comes complete with the LV monogram, plus all of the details, from the leather-look handles to the zipper pulls.

£189 at louisvuitton.com

02. Rosewood London

Rosewood London's Executive Pastry Chef, Mark Perkins has crafted an Easter egg that's almost too beautiful to eat. Combining fine art with delicious dark chocolate, the limited edition egg pays homage to Katsushika Hokusai's 'Great Wave off Kanagawa' artwork. It's made with a dark chocolate shell and filled with hazelnut and almond praline, all finished with a spray of cocoa butter and airbrushed to recreate the iconic wave.

Created alongside the five-star London hotel's Hokusai afternoon tea, several lucky buyers will also find a golden ticket for tea for two inside.

£60 at rosewoodlondon.com

03. Daylesford Organic

Daylesford Organic always has one of the most decadent Easter collections. This milk chocolate hive, adorned with handmade bee decorations, is quite literally the showstopper. Created by artisan chocolatiers using ethical, melt-in-the-mouth chocolate, it would make a beautiful gift or table decoration this weekend.

£80 at daylesfordorganic.com

04. Fortnum & Mason

When shopping for luxurious Easter treats, Fortnum & Mason is always a fail-safe. This year's collection includes an intricately designed, hand-decorated floral egg - so each one is unique. The shell has been made from expertly tempered Tercentenary-blend milk chocolate to ensure a flawless shine, while inside you'll find a selection of handmade chocolate chunks.

£50 at fortnumandmason.com

05. Charbonnel et Walker

Like Charbonnel et Walker's champagne truffles, the royal-approved brand's handcrafted creamy pink chocolate Easter egg is always a bestseller. Beautifully presented in a decorated box and ribbon, it also comes with a selection of Marc de Champagne truffles made from white chocolate and just a hint of strawberry.

£45 at johnlewis.com

06. Duck & Waffle

Diners at Duck & Waffle are invited to complete their meal with the restaurant's Graffiti Egg this Easter. Made from Fairtrade white and dark chocolate, each one has been uniquely graffitied by hand and is designed to be cracked open at the table and shared. Inside is a pick and mix selection of handmade strawberry truffles, marshmallows, chocolate buttons and more.

£25 at duckandwaffle.com

07. The Ivy

The Ivy Collection has launched its first ever Easter egg. Housed in a collectable egg-shaped tin which stands on a flat surface, adorned with a bespoke floral design, it will make the most beautiful decoration. As for the inside? It's filled with Belgian chocolate truffles with oozy dark chocolate centres, as well as white and milk chocolate bunnies.

£22 at the-ivy-shop.com

08. Claridges

Claridges unveils a new Easter egg every year, and 2025's is for the chocolate connoisseur. Hand-crafted from Valrhona chocolate, the shell is imprinted with the Claridges' crest, while the Art Deco style of the jade box and black and white chevron foil are also synonymous with the London hotel. Inside the chocolate egg you'll find a collection of mini salted caramel eggs.

£75 at shop.claridges.co.uk