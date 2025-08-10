Princess Beatrice's no-frills £9 lunch that packs a total 'flavour punch'

As the niece of King Charles, Princess Beatrice has access to the finest chefs, ingredients, and out-and-about dining spots.

But a new photo, shared by her sister Princess Eugenie on Instagram to mark Beatrice's 37th birthday, showed the royal duo enjoying a rather inexpensive lunch – and it's gone viral online.

© Instagram The royal ladies tucked into a Joe & the Juice sandwich

The daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York were seen at food and drink bar Joe & the Juice, seemingly enjoying the spot's hugely popular 'JOE'S Club Sandwich', which retails for £9.70.

According to the food outlet's website, the sandwich is a "no bells and whistles" lunch option containing juicy chicken, avocado, tomato, and vegan pesto in crunchy sandwich bread.

Though a quick bite at a chain cafe isn't necessarily what you might consider a go-to royal lunch, food consultant and former MasterChef contestant Renae Smith says it makes total sense.

A food expert weighs in

"In a world where we've all lived through one 'once-in-a-lifetime' event after another, people are craving comfort, whether they realise it or not," Renae says.

"The Joe's Club nails that balance: simple, fresh, and loaded with flavour - yet surprisingly familiar and comforting."

Beatrice's sandwich (which I have previously recreated at home and found to be totally delicious) is also nutritionally balanced.

© Getty Images Avocados are a great source of natural fat

Renae praises its use of lean chicken over processed meats like ham or pastrami, avocado for good fats and that creaminess we all love without adding preservative-heavy mayo.

© Getty Images Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were seen tucking into the club sandwich

"The vegan pesto [is] a clever hit of flavour with herbs and antioxidants (and without unnecessary dairy) and fresh tomato keeps it bright," she says. "Ultimately, it’s not just a sandwich, it’s a healthy flavour punch wrapped in nostalgia.

"Joe & the Juice have tapped into that sweet spot in hospitality - keeping it classic and comforting, considering the health factor (so you can eat it every day) whilst also embracing its viral appeal."

Dining at Beatrice's

Though the princess keeps her cards close to her chest when it comes to her foody habits, her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has previously revealed a staple in their house.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Beatrice's husband Edoardo keeps smoked salmon in the fridge

"In my fridge, you'll always find...smoked salmon," he told the Financial Times in 2020. "I always have salmon from Secret Smokehouse because it's easy when you've been working all day and you just want to grab something healthy."

© Getty Images Smoked salmon makes a great healthy breakfast

Meanwhile, nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who is thought to have helped Beatrice prepare for her wedding last year, says that snacks are "a great way to stabilise blood sugar levels to avoid energy slumps".

© Getty Apple and nut butter is a filling healthy snack

She recommends avoiding sugary snacks, though, opting instead for a cube of cheese with fruit, yoghurt, a small palm of nuts/seeds which are high in protein or nut butter and apple slices for something sweeter.