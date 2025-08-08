Sarah Ferguson embraces daughter Princess Beatrice she's 'endlessly grateful' for

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has shared an incredibly moving tribute to her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, for the latter's 37th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew posted a video of the two in a warm embrace, with a heartwarming message in the caption.

© Getty Sarah shared a sweet tribute to Princess Beatrice for her birthday

The writer penned: "Happy Birthday my darling Beatrice. There's nothing quite like holding you in my arms and feeling the incredible bond we've shared since the day you were born.

"You continue to inspire me every single day with your strength, your kindness, and the beautiful way you love and care for your family."

Sarah Ferguson's bond with her daughters

The 65-year-old continued: "Moments like this will never get old and I cherish them more than words can say. The hugs, the laughter, the quiet understanding between us."

In one last gushing gesture of pride, the 65-year-old declared: "You make me so proud to be your mum, and I feel endlessly grateful for the woman you've become."

The comments were filled with birthday messages for Princess Beatrice, as Sarah's followers rallied to send their wishes.

© Alamy Stock Photo Sarah Ferguson is close with both of her daughters

Sarah has often expressed her gratitude for her daughters, and frequently makes public appearances with both the birthday girl and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, whether at events such as Royal Ascot or on their charity-related outings.

Princess Beatrice's special 37th birthday

Though we haven't yet got a glimpse inside Princess Beatrice's birthday celebrations, we do know for sure that this year is going to be a particularly special one.

Earlier on in the year, the elder sister of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their second child, baby Athena Elizabeth Rose, into the world.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice turned 37 on Friday

Born prematurely on 22 January, the youngest royal baby has already made her public debut, as she was spotted out in a baby carrier worn by her father when the family stepped out to watch the Lionesses' victory parade following their win at the Euros 2025.

The pair also share three-year-old Sienna, and look after Edoardo's nine-year-old son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

With another baby in the house, I'm certain that the family will have an especially remarkable celebration for Princess Beatrice this year.