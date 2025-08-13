Prince William's £2 breakfast addition we're copying to aid 'stress response'

Prince William, like all of the British royals, has access to some of the greatest food in the world, thanks to lavish state banquets and the masses of organic produce from his father, King Charles.

However, we sometimes wonder about what the Prince of Wales can cook for himself. After all, he managed to woo his wife, Princess Kate, with his cooking while they were both students at St Andrews.

A lot of the time, the 43-year-old keeps things simple with his dietary routine, and his breakfast is the perfect symbol of that.

Back in 2022, during a visit to a community garden in Newquay on his first official visit to Cornwall in his role as the Duke of Cornwall, he was unexpectedly asked about his diet habits by nutritionist Monique Hyland.

Prince William has a healthy breakfast

After the conversation, Monique spoke to Cornwall Live, who revealed that William "was a little bit nervous to begin with" when asked about what he eats, but noted that he had a "healthy breakfast".

He completed a full nutrition sheet when attending the space and noted that his breakfast consisted of two eggs, wholemeal toast with butter, apple juice and a cup of tea.

Prince William's 'anti-ageing' trick

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, experts sing the praises of wholemeal toast, and a cup of tea is a British staple. But it's the apple juice that caught my eye.

Charlotte Faure Green, registered nutritionist, states that it contains vitamin C, small amounts of potassium and plant compounds called polyphenols, which act as antioxidants.

"These help protect the body from oxidative stress, which is linked to ageing and an increased risk of chronic diseases," she adds.

The nutritionist also notes that cloudy juice keeps more of the natural polyphenols. As well as the hydrating benefits, and the immune support that comes with vitamin C, she highlights how vitamin C is vital to a "healthy stress response", as it helps to "regulate cortisol and support adrenal function". Since you can find cloud juice for just over £2 a litre in most shops, it's a great, affordable way to get those extra vitamins in.

Apple juice can be a good start to the day

As with many things, it depends on the person whether or not it's good to start the day with apple juice. According to Charlotte, it can give a burst of energy for some but cause a dip in blood sugar for others.

Either way, she notes that: "It is worth pairing apple juice with something that contains protein and fibre, like yoghurt, nuts or oats, to slow that sugar release and keep energy levels more stable."

Apples are good for heart health

Though it's not quite the same as eating a whole apple, the nutritionist notes that the antioxidants in apples have been linked to better heart health in research: "Studies show that they reduce inflammation and support the function of blood vessels."

She adds: "That said, an occasional glass of apple juice, especially the cloudy kind, can still be a small source of those heart-friendly compounds. And if having it as a part of a breakfast routine genuinely brings you joy, that can be good for your heart health too. Sometimes it's not about overthinking every sip. Maybe Wills has that right."