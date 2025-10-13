I'm a nutrition coach and here are 7 low-calorie foods I would eat to aid weight loss

Trying to lose weight? You may think that feeling hungry is just a part of weight loss, but it is possible to maintain a calorie deficit and shed excess weight without constantly craving food. Focusing on consuming foods that are high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats can help you to feel full for longer without overeating. As a health and nutrition coach, here are seven low-calorie foods I would recommend adding to your diet…

What are low-calorie foods?

Low-calorie foods are those that have a reduced energy content per gram of food. Some packaged foods may boast that they have a low calorie content, but don't be misled by marketing claims; whole foods are much more nutrient-dense and will provide you with more vitamins and minerals than processed foods like cereal bars and other snacks. Here are seven foods I recommend for healthy weight loss.

Eggs - 66 calories per medium egg

© Getty Images Eggs are high in protein and low in calories

Eggs are nutritionally-packed, versatile and low in calories, making them a great addition to any meal or snack. Some dieters choose to consume only egg whites, as they are lower in calories, but I recommend eating the whole egg for the best health benefits, as many of the vitamins and minerals are found in the yolk. Eggs are a natural source of vitamin D, protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which support bone, muscle and brain health, all with only 66 calories in the average medium egg.

White beans - 139 calories per 100g

Consider adding white beans, such as butter beans or cannellini beans, to your diet to increase your fibre intake and bulk out your meals without lots of calories. 100 grams of white beans provides six grams of fibre - 20 per cent of the recommended 30 grams we should be consuming a day. Not only is fibre beneficial for gut health, but it can also keep us feeling full for longer, as it takes longer to digest and stimulates the release of an appetite-reducing hormone, Peptide Tyrosine Tyrosine (PYY), in the small intestine.

Spinach - 23 calories per 100g

Spinach may be low in calories, but it packs a nutritional punch, thanks to its high antioxidant, fibre and folate levels, which means it can support everything from cognitive function to blood sugar balance. Spinach is also considered a good plant-based source of iron, but this can be hard for the body to digest, so pair it with vitamin C-rich foods such as bell peppers or broccoli, for the best health benefits.

Oats - 121 calories per 30g

© Getty Images Oats are high in fibre and make a good low calorie breakfast

Oats can make a tasty and low-calorie breakfast option, with only 121 calories per 30-gram serving. Opt for rolled oats rather than quick cook oats, which are digested faster and can cause a more rapid blood sugar spike (and crash). Rolled oats have a lower glycemic index and may keep you fuller for longer. Top with berries, like raspberries and blueberries, for a nutritious and low-calorie breakfast.

Chicken breast - 153 calories per 100g

Chicken breast is a great source of lean protein, with a relatively low calorie count of 153 calories per 100 grams. If you want to remove the calorie content even further, reduce the skin, and eat grilled or roasted alongside salad or vegetables for a filling and tasty meal.

Cauliflower - 31 calories per 100g

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Cauliflower can be used as a low-calorie alternative to rice

Cauliflower is high in fibre and potassium, and may even support hormonal balance by regulating oestrogen levels. This versatile vegetable is often recommended as a low-calorie replacement for rice, and I even sneak it into my family's smoothies as a way of packing in extra nutrition with no noticeable taste.

Prawns - 85 calories per 100g

Prawns are high in protein, selenium and vitamin B12, which can support a healthy immune system and nervous system. And with only 85 calories per 100 grams, they are a fantastic healthy addition to a low-calorie diet. As with any of these low-calorie foods, how you cook them and what you serve them with matters. Try eating as part of a vegetable stir fry or with a salad for a nutritious, low-calorie meal that will also fill you up.