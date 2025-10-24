What does protein powder actually do – and are they safe?

The protein market has boomed in recent years, with protein pastas, yoghurts and cereals now available in supermarkets alongside an ever-growing selection of protein powders. However, concerns have recently been raised around the safety of protein powders after research found that two-thirds of the most popular products sold in the U.S. contained unsafe levels of heavy metals. It sparks the question of what's really in protein powders, and who should actually be taking them? We spoke to Kirsten Humphreys, Nutritional Therapist at Bare Biology, to discover what to look for when choosing a protein powder.

What protein does for the body

Protein is an important macronutrient for the body, which plays the role of building muscle, repairing tissue and supporting metabolism. It is a major component of our muscles, bones, skin and hair, and is vital in our diets.

© Getty Protein powders have soared in popularity - but are they safe?

Who actually needs protein powder?

While protein is important, we don't all need as much protein as you might think; the average adult typically only needs 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, which is fairly easy to achieve through eating whole foods alone if you aim to eat around 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal. People who may benefit from adding protein powders to their daily intake include athletes, older adults, and vegans, who may not be eating adequate protein through their diet.

What’s really in protein powders?

Not all protein powders are made equal, and they can vary a lot depending on the type of protein and brand that you choose. A recent extensive investigation by Consumer Reports published in October 2025 found that of 23 of the most popular protein powders and ready-to-drink protein shakes sold in the U.S., more than two-thirds of the products contained more lead in a single serving than their food safety experts say is safe to consume in a day. Some even contained ten times that amount.

Trace metals are naturally found in plants, and the investigation found that the levels of trace metals in plant-based protein powders were around nine times higher than those in dairy protein, such as whey-based powders.

How to choose a safe protein powder

With so many protein powders to choose from, it may seem daunting, but with some careful consideration and research, you can find one that is safe and suitable for you. "When choosing a protein powder, the first step is to consider what’s most suitable for your own individual diet and needs. For example, whether someone eats dairy, follows a plant-based diet or has intolerances can determine which protein sources will work best for them," says Kirsten.

"Once you’ve identified dietary compatibility, the next step is to look closely at what’s inside. The type of protein matters, both in terms of amino acid profile and quality. Animal-based proteins generally provide a complete amino acid profile, while many plant-based proteins can be lower in certain amino acids (like leucine, which triggers muscle protein synthesis). This is why some products combine multiple plant sources to create a more balanced blend."

Meanwhile, the products you choose also depend on your goals. "In general, if your main goal is muscle support and recovery, a complete protein powder is the best starting point," Kirsten explains. "As you age, adding collagen can help support skin elasticity, joint strength and overall connective tissue health. Choosing products that are third-party tested and transparent about sourcing and purity ensures you’re getting the safest and most effective options on the market."

Alternatives to protein powders

Incorporating natural protein sources into your diet should be adequate to meet your daily protein needs. These include Greek yoghurt, eggs, meat, fish, lentils, tofu and other beans and pulses. Meanwhile, Kirsten suggests collagen as an alternative to protein powders.

© Getty Images Eating protein-rich foods, including fish, may be enough to meet your daily protein needs

"Collagen is another option that’s gained popularity in recent years. While not a direct replacement for a standard protein powder, it offers its own unique, additional benefits," the nutritional therapist says. "It’s rich in amino acids like proline, hydroxyproline and glycine, which support the health of skin, joints, bones and connective tissue. For that reason, collagen can be an excellent addition to your supplement routine, alongside your preferred protein powder."

Are protein powders safe for most people?

Protein powders can be safe to consume when you choose a product that is transparent about testing and purity, so you can be sure it doesn't contain unfavourable ingredients or high levels of heavy metals. However, as with everything, they should be consumed in moderation and not as a substitute for eating real food. Finally, it's important to point out that protein powder is not essential for everyone, so it may be a waste of money if you are eating plenty of protein in your daily diet.