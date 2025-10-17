Low on vitamin D? A GP reveals the subtle symptoms most people miss

Vitamin D deficiency is incredibly common, affecting an estimated one billion people worldwide. But a GP has warned that subtle signs of low Vitamin D levels can easily be missed, impacting your immune system, energy levels and even your mood, which is why adults and children over four are recommended to supplement through the autumn-winter months, when sunlight isn't strong enough to provide the levels we need.

To understand exactly why Vitamin D is and why it's so important, we asked Dr Rupa Parmar, GP and Medical Director at Midland Health, to share everything we need to know.

What is Vitamin D, and why do we need it?

© Getty Images Vitamin D supports bone health and the immune system

"Vitamin D is a nutrient that helps your body absorb calcium and phosphate, which are really important for keeping your bones, teeth, and muscles healthy. When you don’t have enough Vitamin D, your body can’t properly use calcium and phosphorus to build and maintain strong bones. Over time, this can cause your bones to become softer and weaker," Dr Parmar says.

"In rare cases, not getting enough Vitamin D can lead to rickets in children, which refers to the softening and weakening of the bones, while adults may also experience bone pain or problems like osteomalacia. Fractures and breaks are more likely as a result."

However, your bones aren't the only part of your body that needs sufficient vitamin D. "It also helps your muscles work properly and supports the immune system, so it does more behind the scenes than most people realise," the GP explains. "Our main source of Vitamin D is sunlight. Although you can also get small amounts from foods, it’s quite hard to get enough from diet alone."

Common warning signs of deficiency

Wondering if you may be deficient in vitamin D? Dr Parmar says that symptoms may be subtle, and not always obviously linked to the vitamin. "Generally, people who have a Vitamin D deficiency complain of aches, such as bone pain, back pain, or muscle aches. This is because the bones weaken when calcium absorption is reduced. You may even notice muscle weakness or cramping," he says.

"If you constantly feel tired even though you’re getting a decent amount of rest, this may also point to a Vitamin D deficiency. In more serious cases, children may experience problems in growth and bone structure. It’s also worth noting that it’s possible to have a deficiency and not notice anything at all. Symptoms can be mild or subtle, which means the deficiency may only be picked up on a blood test."

How Vitamin D affects your energy and mood

© Getty Images Your mood may change if your vitamin D levels are low

Meanwhile, your energy levels and mood may also take a dip if your vitamin D levels are low. "It’s not uncommon for some people with very low levels to report mood changes like feeling low or down. While the evidence is limited, it is something to watch out for," the GP says.

How to increase Vitamin D safely

Thankfully, a vitamin D deficiency can be overcome relatively easily through simple lifestyle changes and supplementation. "The oldest advice is usually the most effective. One of the easiest ways to boost your Vitamin D is to spend more time outdoors. Aim for around 10 to 15 minutes of sun on your face and arms a few times a week, taking care not to burn," Dr Parmar advises.

© Getty Images Some foods, such as salmon and eggs, can be a source of Vitamin D

"It’s also wise to add oily fish to your diet, like salmon or mackerel, as well as red meat, egg yolks, fat spreads and breakfast cereals. But remember, diet alone won’t usually give you enough. When sunlight is limited during the autumn and winter, you may want to speak with your doctor about taking a daily Vitamin D supplement. However, you don’t want to overdo it. For most people, it’s best to stay under 100 micrograms."

How long does it take to restore Vitamin D levels?

"How long it takes to restore Vitamin D really depends on how low your levels are, your health, and how consistent you are with treatment and lifestyle changes. In most cases, you can start seeing improvement in just a few weeks, and with regular supplementation and sunlight, it can take around six to eight weeks for your levels to come back into a normal range."