Are you getting enough protein? The subtle signs your body might be missing this vital nutrient

We often talk about protein as something athletes or bodybuilders need. But the truth is, protein is essential for every one of us, every single day. It’s the building block of our hair, skin, nails, muscles, and even our hormones and immune system. Yet despite its importance, many women, especially those juggling busy schedules or trying new diets, may not be getting enough of it.

If you’ve ever found yourself feeling inexplicably tired, constantly craving snacks, or noticing unexpected changes in your appearance or mood, a lack of protein might be the missing link. While it’s not something we often think about, protein deficiency can quietly show up in ways you might not expect. The good news is that the body sends us signals when something is off, it’s just a matter of learning how to listen.

© Getty Are you getting enough protein?

You're always hungry, even after meals

If you’ve ever finished a meal only to feel ravenous an hour later, it might be your body telling you it didn’t get what it needed. Protein plays a key role in regulating appetite by triggering the release of hormones that promote feelings of fullness. When your meals are too low in protein, your body keeps asking for more food in an attempt to find balance. You may notice cravings for quick-fix carbs or sugary snacks, especially in the afternoons. Adding protein-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, beans or lean meats to your meals can help keep those energy dips and snack attacks at bay.

Your muscles feel weaker or you’re losing strength

Muscle isn’t just about aesthetics—it plays a huge role in supporting metabolism, balance, and day-to-day movement. If you’re not getting enough protein, your body may begin to break down muscle tissue to use for energy or essential functions, especially if you’re also losing weight. Over time, this can lead to muscle weakness, reduced stamina, and even a noticeable loss of tone. For women over 40, maintaining muscle mass is particularly important for long-term health and injury prevention. Including protein in every meal, and pairing it with regular strength training, can help protect your lean tissue and keep you feeling strong.

© Hims & Hers You need protein for healthy nails and hair

Your hair, skin and nails aren’t looking their best

One of the first areas where protein deficiency can show up is in the way we look. Hair that seems thinner than usual, skin that feels less firm or glowing, and brittle or peeling nails can all be early warning signs. Protein is vital for the production of keratin, collagen and elastin, compounds that keep our hair, skin and nails strong and healthy. If these structures don’t have enough fuel, they suffer. Many of my clients are surprised to learn that their sudden hair shedding or dull skin isn’t necessarily a sign of ageing or stress, but a nutrition gap they can correct with diet.

You’re feeling tired for no clear reason

We all have busy days that leave us drained, but if fatigue becomes constant and doesn’t improve with rest, your diet may be lacking in something essential. Protein helps stabilise blood sugar, supports oxygen transport and contributes to metabolic function. Without enough of it, you may feel sluggish, foggy, or like you’re running on empty even when you’ve slept well. If you’re fuelling your day with toast, coffee and cereal but skipping protein, it might be time to reassess. A boiled egg or protein-rich smoothie in the morning could make all the difference.

© Alamy Stock Photo Start your day with a protein rich breakfast

You’re getting sick more often or taking longer to recover

Protein supports your immune system in more ways than you might think. It’s needed to create antibodies and immune cells that protect against viruses and bacteria. When your protein intake is low, your body may struggle to defend itself, leaving you more prone to colds or lingering symptoms. If you’ve noticed it’s taking longer to bounce back from minor illnesses, adding more protein to your meals could help support your recovery.

You’re bruising more easily or healing more slowly

Cuts, scrapes or bruises that linger longer than usual can be a sign that your body doesn’t have enough of the raw materials it needs to heal. Protein is essential for tissue repair, and when there’s a shortage, the healing process can slow down. This can be especially noticeable after surgery, an injury or even a rigorous workout. It’s another reason to ensure you’re getting enough high-quality protein daily.

© Instagram Bruising can be a sign of low protein

Your feet or hands feel sore or thinner than usual

While it might sound surprising, many people experience changes in their extremities during rapid weight loss or dietary shifts. The soles of your feet and palms of your hands contain small fat pads that act as cushions. When your body starts losing fat and muscle quickly—often due to a dramatic calorie deficit or aggressive dieting—these areas can become more bony or tender. Some people describe it as feeling like they’re “walking on bone.” While this is not exclusive to protein deficiency, it can be linked to inadequate overall nutrition, especially when muscle mass is affected.

You’re feeling low or anxious for no apparent reason

Protein affects not just the body, but the brain. It’s involved in the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which help regulate mood, sleep, and focus. Without enough protein, you may notice a subtle dip in motivation, mood swings, or even symptoms of anxiety. If your emotional wellbeing feels off and you can’t pinpoint why, your diet could be playing a larger role than you think.

© iStock Protein affects not just the body, but the brain

You’re craving meat, cheese or eggs more than usual

Cravings are the body’s way of asking for something it needs. If you’ve been dreaming of a steak sandwich or sneaking extra slices of cheese, it could be that your body is looking for protein. While cravings alone aren’t always diagnostic, they can offer insight—especially when paired with other symptoms. Tuning in to these signals can help you adjust your intake before other issues arise.

So how much protein do you actually need?

While the general guideline recommends 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, many women benefit from slightly more, especially if you’re active, pregnant, breastfeeding, over 40, menopausal or recovering from illness. Aiming for 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal is a great place to start.

Great sources include eggs, chicken, tofu, Greek yogurt, fish, legumes, cottage cheese and protein-enriched plant milks. Try to distribute your protein intake evenly throughout the day, and don’t forget to pair it with colourful vegetables, healthy fats and whole grains for balanced, satisfying meals.

The bottom line is this: if you’re noticing subtle changes in your energy, appearance, mood or physical comfort, it’s worth taking a closer look at your plate. Protein is so much more than a macronutrient, it’s a vital piece of the wellbeing puzzle.

Listen to your body. Nourish it well. And never underestimate the power of a well-balanced meal.

Faye James is an accredited nutritionist and author of The Perimenopause Plan, and Menopause Diet. She specialises in nutrition for women over 40 and life-changing menopause retreats