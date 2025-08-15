Princess Diana's 'rags to riches' dinner Prince Harry never liked

It wouldn't be unfair to say that the royal family has expensive taste: they wear the most glamorous pieces from prestigious designers and many have luxurious homes.

Unsurprisingly, this carries over to food – but who doesn't love a bit of indulgence every now and then?

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana was a big fan of lobster

Princess Diana, in that respect, was just like us. In fact, there was one rather fancy dish that she particularly loved, but her younger son, Prince Harry, was not a fan.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady took to Instagram earlier this week to share a bit of insight into the late sister of Earl Spencer's dietary preferences.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Remembering Princess Diana

"It's true that Prince Harry was never a fan of lobster," he began, referring to Meghan Markle's revelation in the trailer for second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. "His mother loved it but would never order it when out with friends. She thought it too expensive."

However, he explained that Princess Diana had a solution to this issue: "So instead, she would have me, her chef, prepare lobster thermidor at least once a week. And if William and Harry were home then BBQ baby back ribs and corn followed by banana flan or ice cream. Everyone happy! [smiley face emoji]."

Lobster is a divisive dish

Prince Harry certainly isn't alone in his distaste for lobster – I'll admit, as a seafood fanatic, I'm a huge fan of it, but I can see why it's a rather acquired taste!

Charlotte Faure Green, BANT registered nutritionist, points out that the delicacy's origins might have something to do with it.

© Getty Images Lobster is a nutritious lean meat

"I think it's a bit of a rags-to-riches story," she explains. "Lobster was once a humble food and now it is the height of luxury, and with that, pretty expensive.

"And the taste is just not for everyone. Some love its sweet, briny flavour and delicate texture, while others find it overhyped or fiddly to eat."

Lobster is actually quite nutritious

Charlotte continues: "Lobster is a lean, high-quality source of protein and naturally low in fat, containing all the essential amino acids. It is rich in selenium, copper, zinc, iodine, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, all which play a role in supporting heart health, brain function, thyroid balance and immunity."

© Getty Images Lobster thermidor is an indulgent French classic

The nutritionist notes that, when served in a relatively simple manner, it is a "nutrient-dense food that can fit well into a balanced diet."

Lobster thermidor, a luxuriously indulgent French classic combining lobster meat with egg yolk, cream or béchamel, brandy or white wine, mustard, and cheese, isn't necessarily the most explicitly healthy option, but Charlotte asserts that "enjoyed occasionally and mindfully, it can still be part of a healthy and varied diet".

She concludes: "Perhaps that's why Princess Diana loved it, even if it hasn't won Harry over. Some dishes are about the occasion and fun, just as much as the taste."