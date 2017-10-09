﻿
6 egg recipes from the Queen's favourite hotel, The Goring

The Goring's executive chef Shay Cooper shares delicious breakfast recipes

Eggs-Benedict
The Goring hotel has long been a favourite of the royal family; as well as being the place where the Duchess of Cambridge spent the night before the royal wedding in 2011, it is also the only hotel to be granted a royal warrant by the Queen. And if you're struggling for breakfast inspiration, the hotel's executive chef Shay Cooper has shared the recipes for six luxury egg breakfasts, so you can recreate some of The Goring's most-loved dishes at home.

The Goring's Eggs Benedict with homemade hollandaise

Serves 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes                                             

Ingredients:

  • 2 large British Lion eggs
  • 1 English muffin
  • 2 slices of back bacon

For the hollandaise

  • 150g unsalted butter
  • 2 large British Lion egg yolks
  • 100ml white wine vinegar reduced to 25ml
     

Method:

  1. Fill a large deep pan with water and a splash of vinegar and bring to a rapid boil.
  2. Crack each egg into an individual small bowl.
  3. When the water comes to a boil, add in the eggs one at a time, letting them sink down to the bottom of the pan, they should form a teardrop shape.
  4. Turn the pan down to a simmer and cook the eggs for three minutes for a runny yolk or five minutes for a harder yolk. Remove each egg with a slotted spoon and drain on a kitchen towel.
  5. To make the hollandaise, put the butter into a microwaveable container and heat in the microwave until the solids separate from the fat and the butter is clarified, this should take around 1 minute.
  6. Take the two egg yolks and put them in a round bottomed bowl along with the vinegar reduction and place over a pan of simmering water, whisking the eggs continuously until they begin to become thick and aerated.
  7. Once the eggs are light, fluffy and stable enough to hold a figure of eight pattern when stirred with a spoon, they will be ready (this is known as ribbon stage).
  8. Slowly drizzle the clarified butter into the egg yolk mix to emulsify, take care at this stage, if you go too fast the mixture will split.
  9. To serve, cut the muffin in half and toast each side under the grill.
  10. Place the bacon on an oven tray and grill to your liking
  11. Place the bacon on top of the toasted muffin, and the eggs on top of the bacon. Spoon a generous amount of hollandaise over the eggs and return the finished Eggs Benedict, on an ovenproof plate, under the grill to slightly toast the hollandaise. Place the Eggs Benedict on a cool plate and serve.

Recipes courtesy of eggrecipes.co.uk and thegoring.com.

The Goring's eggs en cocotte with smoked haddock, leeks and chives

Serves 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes                                           

Ingredients:

  • 10g butter
  • 20g leeks, finely sliced
  • 20g smoked haddock, diced
  • 1 large British Lion egg
  • ½ tsp chives, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp double cream
  • A pinch of salt and pepper

Method:

  1. Gently heat a medium pan. Add the butter until it melts and then add in the leeks. Cook the leeks until they are soft and translucent.
  2. Place the leeks into an individual ovenproof dish and spoon the diced smoked haddock on top. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Make a little well in the haddock and leek mixture and crack the egg into the hole. Spoon the double cream on the top.
  4. Set the oven at 170C. Place the dish into a tray of water and bake the eggs in the oven for approximately 15 minutes.
  5. To serve remove the dish from the oven, take it out of the tray of water and place it on a plate. Sprinkle it with chopped chives to finish.
The Goring's fine herb omelette with sliced smoked salmon

Serves 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes                                             

Ingredients:

  • 6 large British Lion eggs
  • ½ tsp chives, chopped
  • ½ tsp tarragon, chopped
  • ½ tsp chervil, chopped (use extra parsley if not available)
  • ½ tsp parsley, chopped
  • A pinch of salt and pepper to season
  • 10g butter
  • 50g good quality sliced smoked salmon, cut into thick strips

Method:

  1. Gently heat a nonstick frying pan.
  2. Crack the eggs into a bowl, add one tbsp of water and lightly beat them with a whisk. Add in the chopped herbs and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  3. Melt the butter in the pan and then quickly pour in the beaten eggs, stirring and shaking the pan until they fully cover the bottom. Cook the eggs evenly until they just set.
  4. Remove the pan from the heat and fold the eggs into an omelette shape.
  5. To serve, place the omelette in the centre of a plate, lay the sliced smoked salmon on top and sprinkle lightly with parsley.
The Goring's soft poached eggs, sweetcorn pancake and crispy pancetta

Serves 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes                                             

Ingredients:

  • 4 large British Lion eggs
  • 300ml vinegar
  • 6 slices of thick cut pancetta

For the pancakes

  • 1 large British Lion egg
  • 150g sweetcorn kernels
  • 30g strong flour
  • A pinch of chopped chives
  • A pinch of salt and pepper
  • A drizzle of rapeseed oil for frying

Method:

  1. To make the sweetcorn pancake, mix the sweetcorn, egg, flour, salt, pepper and chives together in a bowl and blend until smooth with a hand blender.
  2. Gently heat a non-stick pan, add a little rapeseed oil, and spoon in the pancake batter, one tablespoon at a time, to make a small pancake.
  3. Gently cook the pancake for approximately one minute each side until fully cooked through and golden brown. Place the pancake to one side and repeat to make a second one.
  4. To poach the eggs, fill a large deep pan with water and a splash of vinegar and bring to a rapid boil.
  5. Crack each egg into an individual small bowl.
  6. When the water comes to a boil, add in the eggs one at a time, letting them sink down to the bottom of the pan, they should form a teardrop shape.
  7. Turn the pan down to a simmer and cook the eggs for three minutes for a runny yolk or five minutes for a harder yolk. Remove each egg with a slotted spoon and drain on a kitchen towel.
  8. To cook the pancetta, place the pancetta slices under a hot grill for x minutes or until crisped to your liking.
  9. To serve, place one pancake on each plate, top with a poached egg and three slices of crispy pancetta.
The Goring's smoked salmon and double cream scrambled eggs

Serves 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes                                             

Ingredients:

· 2 large British Lion eggs

· 6ml double cream

· 5g butter

· A pinch of salt

· 40g smoked salmon, thinly sliced

· A small pinch of chopped parsley

Method:

  1. Crack the eggs into a small bowl and mix with the double cream and butter. Season with salt.
  2. Pour into a saucepan on a gentle heat, cook until the eggs begin to scramble.
  3. To serve, place the scrambled egg on a plate and neatly arrange the sliced smoked salmon around.
  4. Top with small pieces of smoked salmon and a sprinkle of parsley.
The Goring's Full English

Serves 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes                                           

Ingredients:

  • 2 large British Lion eggs
  • 1 sausage
  • ½ grilled tomato
  • 2 rashers of smoked pancetta
  • 1 lambs kidney, sautéed
  • Black pudding
  • 2 chestnut mushrooms, sautéed
  • White pudding

Method:

  1. To poach the eggs, fill a large deep pan with water and a splash of vinegar and bring to a rapid boil.
  2. Crack each egg into an individual small bowl.
  3. When the water comes to a boil, add in the eggs one at a time, letting them sink down to the bottom of the pan, they should form a teardrop shape.
  4. Turn the pan down to a simmer and cook the eggs for three minutes for a runny yolk or five minutes for a harder yolk. Remove each egg with a slotted spoon and drain on a kitchen towel.
  5. Place the sausage, pancetta, tomato, black pudding and white pudding under the grill and grill to your liking.
  6. Sautee the mushrooms and lamb kidney in butter for 4 – 5 minutes.
