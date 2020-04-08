Has anyone else noticed what an amazing cook David Beckham is these days? The former England footballer has turned into quite the domestic god, often sharing clips of himself whipping up tasty meals on his Instagram page - and now we're all in lockdown, the dad-of-four is spending his time doing even more home cooking.
From creating delicious dinners for his wife Victoria Beckham and teaching his daughter Harper how to bake, to serving up impressive cakes for family tea, lovely David continues to show off his culinary talents. Mind you, he is great pals with star chef Gordon Ramsay, so he's clearly picked up some first-rate tips.
But Mr Beckham isn't the only celebrity man who enjoy a spot of cooking. Scroll down to see more famous fellas getting busy in the kitchen…