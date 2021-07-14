Nigella Lawson's genius hack for cooking perfect fries at home The TV cook shared her tip with fans

There's something about freshly cooked, homemade fries that you just can't beat – and Nigella Lawson has a brilliant tip for getting the popular food spot on.

The TV cook shared a genius hack during the second lockdown in September and we're still using the technique all these months on.

Posting a snap of the delicious-looking fries on her Instagram page, the TV star wrote: "Tuscan Fries – inspired by @chefcasella – are #recipeoftheday. My cooking method is unorthodox but effective: deep-frying without so much of the stress."

Nigella Lawson is famed for her delicous recipes

Nigella posted the full recipe on her bio page and revealed her 'unorthodox method'.

The mum-of-two's secret hack is to put raw, chipped potatoes into a pan of cold oil before heating it up and cooking the fries. She writes: "It sounds crazy, but it works."

The star says that rather than getting greasy chips, you actually cook wonderful "oil-free fries". Her ingredients include potatoes, vegetable oil, garlic, fresh herbs and sea salt. Simple!

There were plenty of compliments for Nigella's fries recipe on Instagram, with fellow chef Sabrina Ghayour telling her: "Ohhhhhh THE BEST."

One fan wrote: "I’ve made these a few months ago, and I was shocked by how simple and good they are! They became my favourite fries!" Another said: "They were a revelation for me. I have been making them at least once a month since I first tried."

Who's cooking fries tonight then? We are...

