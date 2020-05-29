The royal family's favourite takeaways revealed – from curry to Nando's

Prince William
William seems to have a few favourites when it comes to take out meals. Speaking alongside his wife Kate on Radio 1, the royal revealed he found the choice between pizza and Chinese food the hardest - we know the feeling Wills! The Duke also eats Nando's and upon meeting the co-founder of Nando's, explained that his police protection officer had introduced him to the cuisine and the officer was the restaurant chain's "biggest fan," joking he should "buy a stake in Nando's."
During the BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, which aired in May 2020, William's love of the high street food chain was mentioned again. The Duke stated "everyone loves a Nando's," before adding that it had been a while since he had treated himself to a burger or pitta. He then joked: "In fact, the policeman who’s on with me again [today], he’s the one who gets me the Nando’s the whole time. It’s his fault."