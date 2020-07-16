﻿
8 Photos | Cuisine

How to grocery shop like The Queen! Her Majesty's favourite British stores revealed

Her Majesty approves of these fine food retailers

James Martin has some big news for gin lovers!
Sophie Hamilton
fortnums
We'd like to think that Her Majesty the Queen zips out of Buckingham Palace in her convertible MG wearing a glamorous headscarf and sunnies for a trip to Fortnum & Mason. But, in reality, her staff are the ones in charge of the monarch's food shopping.

 

Being head of state, the Queen can buy the best of the best when it comes to food and drink, and the royal has put her name to numerous culinary brands and stores over the years in the form of the Royal Warrant.

 

According to the official Royal Warrant Holders Association website, a Royal Warrant of Appointment is a mark of recognition for those companies who have supplied goods or services to the Households of the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh or Prince Charles for at least five years and who have an ongoing trading arrangement. There are around 800 Royal Warrant holders at present.

 

So which food shops have got Her Majesty's royal seal of approval? Find out below…

 

Fortnum & Mason

Located in London's Piccadilly and founded in 1707, Fortnum's Food Halls are the place to go for exquisite foods.

Fortnum's has been connected to royalty since its beginnings when one of Queen Anne's footmen started the business with his landlord Hugh Mason. In 1902, King Edward VII set the store a challenge to bring him the finest tea they could find – and they returned with Assam from India and Flowery Pekoe from Sri Lanka.

In 2012, the Queen visited Fortnum's to open their Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon, where the store has created 60 products in celebration of her reign.

carluccios
Carluccio's

We're big fans of Italian restaurant chain and food shop Carluccio's - and so is the monarch! The famous company has a Royal Warrant as a supplied of Italian food and truffles to the Queen. Set up in 1991 by cookery writer Anthony Carluccio, the prestigious restaurant chain now has stores all across the UK.

partridges
Partridges

Partridges is a fine food store in London's Sloane Square and Kensington, which have held a Royal Warrant for 26 years. The first store opened in 1972 and is reputed for its quality foods and wines from Britain and around the world.

The Duke of York Square shop also features a café and popular Saturday food market which sell a variety of produce including cheeses, fresh meat, condiments, confectionery, and international speciality dishes.

paxton
Paxton & Whitfield

Paxton & Whitfield is Britain's oldest cheesemonger originating in the 18th century. The chain sources and matures cheeses from artisan producers across Britain and Europe, as well as selling fine food, gifts and hampers. The company was one of the first to bring Stilton cheese to our shops.

Their first Royal Warrant came in 1850 from Queen Victoria and they have currently hold Warrants granted by HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales. You'll find Paxton & Whitfield shops in London's Jermyn Street and Chelsea Green, as well as in Bath and Stratford-upon-Avon.

selfridges
Selfridges

Selfridges is one of the UK's most famous shops with its prime position on the world-famous Oxford Street. The store, which sells everything from clothes and food to furniture and art, holds a Royal Warrant as suppliers of food and household goods.

Harry Gordon Selfridge first opened the doors of Selfridges Oxford Street in 1909, and since then the store has remained a popular shopping destination for Brits and tourists – many of who come to see its creative window displays.

Its food halls feature fine artisanal products, with in-store butchers, cheesemongers and sommeliers offering expert advice to customers.

wark farm
Wark Farm

We love this! Wark Farm is a 200-acre mixed farm on the foothills of the eastern edge of Scotland's Cairngorm mountain range. The farm has its own butchery where it sells their Belted Galloway beef, Hebridean lamb and geese.

The farm is also eco-friendly, sourcing its energy from a bio-fuel boiler for heating and hot water and a solar PV system for electricity. Wool from the farm's sheep flock is used to make a range of organic textiles, including scarves and throws.

valvona
Valvona & Crolla

Scotland fine cheese suppliers Valvona & Crolla are the country's oldest food and wine specialist. They have a shop in Edinburgh as well as café bars, a restaurant, gift halls and an online service, producing fine Italian and Scottish produce.

Think artisan cheeses, charcuterie, coffee, honey, fresh vegetables, pasta and all Scottish food. The independent family business says: "We are proud to hold the Royal Warrant to HM The Queen."

waitrose
Waitrose & Partners

Yes, Waitrose has a Royal Warrant! The supermarket first got its Warrant in 1928 from King George V, to supply groceries and cleaning materials. In fact, the Windsor branch was awarded the Warrant as it supplied Queen Mary with her favourite honey soap!

Then, between 1994 and 2007, the chain held a Royal Warrant as grocers to the Queen Mother. Waitrose now holds a Royal Warrant as Grocer and Wine & Spirit Merchants to Her Majesty the Queen.

Waitrose is known for its commitment to its environmental and producing food in a sustainable way.

