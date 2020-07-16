We'd like to think that Her Majesty the Queen zips out of Buckingham Palace in her convertible MG wearing a glamorous headscarf and sunnies for a trip to Fortnum & Mason. But, in reality, her staff are the ones in charge of the monarch's food shopping.
Being head of state, the Queen can buy the best of the best when it comes to food and drink, and the royal has put her name to numerous culinary brands and stores over the years in the form of the Royal Warrant.
According to the official Royal Warrant Holders Association website, a Royal Warrant of Appointment is a mark of recognition for those companies who have supplied goods or services to the Households of the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh or Prince Charles for at least five years and who have an ongoing trading arrangement. There are around 800 Royal Warrant holders at present.
So which food shops have got Her Majesty's royal seal of approval? Find out below…
Fortnum & Mason
Located in London's Piccadilly and founded in 1707, Fortnum's Food Halls are the place to go for exquisite foods.
Fortnum's has been connected to royalty since its beginnings when one of Queen Anne's footmen started the business with his landlord Hugh Mason. In 1902, King Edward VII set the store a challenge to bring him the finest tea they could find – and they returned with Assam from India and Flowery Pekoe from Sri Lanka.
In 2012, the Queen visited Fortnum's to open their Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon, where the store has created 60 products in celebration of her reign.
