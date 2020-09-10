We do love a good pudd here at HELLO! - be it an indulgent chocolate dessert, a cheeky cheesecake or a fun ice cream sundae. Those royal ladies may have super healthy daily diets, but they're partial to the odd sweet treat sometimes too. With the country's best chefs cooking for you, how on earth does one resist such amazing desserts?
Find out the royal ladies' favourite desserts below...
The Duchess of Cambridge loves… sticky toffee pudding
This pudding is one of our favourites too! The wife of Prince William is known to be a fan of this popular British pudd.
Chef Rody Warot of the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, has previously served the Duchess and told People: "Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... For dessert, her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."
Former royal chef Darren McGrady would also serve the dessert a Buckingham Palace with added chocolate chunks. He previously revealed that the Queen was also a big fan of the dessert. "The Queen loved this at Sandringham Palace when it was really cold outside, when she was at Balmoral Castle, and the rest of the royal family did too", he said.
