Royal ladies' favourite desserts revealed - and they might surprise you!

Try these regal sweet treats for yourself

Sophie Hamilton
We do love a good pudd here at HELLO! - be it an indulgent chocolate dessert, a cheeky cheesecake or a fun ice cream sundae. Those royal ladies may have super healthy daily diets, but they're partial to the odd sweet treat sometimes too. With the country's best chefs cooking for you, how on earth does one resist such amazing desserts?

 

Find out the royal ladies' favourite desserts below...

 

The Duchess of Cambridge loves… sticky toffee pudding

 

This pudding is one of our favourites too! The wife of Prince William is known to be a fan of this popular British pudd.

Chef Rody Warot of the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, has previously served the Duchess and told People: "Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... For dessert, her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

Former royal chef Darren McGrady would also serve the dessert a Buckingham Palace with added chocolate chunks. He previously revealed that the Queen was also a big fan of the dessert. "The Queen loved this at Sandringham Palace when it was really cold outside, when she was at Balmoral Castle, and the rest of the royal family did too", he said.

camilla parker bowles cake
2/6

The Duchess of Cornwall loves… chocolate biscuit cake

 

This mouth-watering recipe is a firm favourite within the royal family – the Queen, Prince William and Camilla are all fans of the cake that serves as a teatime treat or after-dinner dessert.

Clarence House recently shared a step-by-step recipe to making your very own chocolate biscuit cake from A Royal Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace. The great thing about this cake as it doesn't need baking – just chilling in the fridge and it contains rich tea biscuits. Need we say more?

the queen
3/6

The Queen loves… chocolate mousse

 

Her Majesty's former chef Darren McGrady recently shared a video on his YouTube page, revealing that a boozy chocolate mousse is "one of the Queen's favourite desserts."

He said: "It's no secret that the Queen loved chocolate, and the darker chocolate the better. But this one has whisky in it and it's so easy to make."

The recipe simply includes melted dark chocolate with egg yolks and a dash of coffee and whisky, topped with whipped cream and drizzles of chocolate. Darren revealed it was a royal favourite at both big banquets at Buckingham Palace and quieter picnics at Balmoral Castle.

meghan markle
4/6

The Duchess of Sussex loves… chocolate petit gateaux

 

The wife of Prince Harry likes to treat herself to a tasty dessert sometimes too and previously shared the recipe for one her favourites – chocolate petit gateaux – on her now-closed lifestyle blog The Tig.

Meghan wrote: "Oh, how I love the ritual of cooking. Baking…not so much. There’s something about the technicality of it that stifles my inner rebel; no dash of this or extra spoonful of that. There’s a science to baking and the measurements matter ever so much.

"Suffice to say, when I do decide to make a go at the whole baking thang, it needs to be worth it. It needs to be soul-satisfying like a good hug on a bad day. And, clearly, it needs to taste unquestionably delicious.

"Be it Valentine’s Day, or any other day where you want to treat yourself (or your honey) to a little…well, sugar - this chocolate cake, with its gooey centre and picture-perfect presentation, is a no-brainer. All my baking quandaries go out the window when I roll up my sleeves to make this one. Serve with ice cream, fresh berries, or just perfectly on its own."

sarah ferguson
5/6

Sarah Ferguson loves… lemon drizzle cake

 

The former Duchess of York has kept herself busy during lockdown by baking with her daughter Princess Eugenie and it seems the pair are fans of that classic cake, lemon drizzle.

During an appearance on X Factor 2019 winner and good friend Dalton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, Sarah revealed: "I haven't seen [Eugenie] so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. For the first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

princess diana
6/6

Princess Diana loved… bread and butter pudding

 

Now, this is a real British classic and one of the most comforting puddings you can make. Writing in the Daily Mail, Diana's former chef Darren McGrady said: "Bread and butter pudding was Princess Diana’s all-time favourite pudding."

"She used to come into the kitchen at Sandringham for seconds after lunch when I was cooking for the Queen and told the Mail’s Nigel Dempster that 'Darren makes the best bread and butter pudding in the world'."

