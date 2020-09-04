Nigella Lawson's has the BEST hack for the cooking perfect cheesecake The TV cook made a chocolate lime cheesecake

Nigella Lawson has been wowing us with her helpful cooking tips recently – first how to transform leftover tomatoes and then her technique for cooking dream fries. Now the TV cook has given her social media followers a brilliant tip for getting a cheesecake spot on, and it's super simple.

The star shared a photo of her Chocolate Lime Cheesecake on her Instagram page, which she says is "inspired by the boiled sweets of my childhood!" Her fans were full of praise for the recipe, although follower asked Nigella for help.

The fan wrote: "I love this cheesecake but mine always goes grainy, what am I doing wrong?"

MORE: Royal ladies' favourite lunches: Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex, Camilla Parker Bowles and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals' favourite snacks

Nigella replied: "It sounds as if you’re not taking the cream cheese out of the fridge in time to get to room temperature before you make it." Aha, tip noted.

Another follower also gave advice, writing: "Eggs need to be room temp for cheesecake too." Then Nigella said: "Everything needs to be at room temperature for baking!"

MORE: Nigella Lawson has a genius hack for cooking the perfect fries

The star gave a link to the full recipe where she explained the process of baking the cheesecake in a water bath. Nigella told readers how to wrap the cake tin in foil to make it watertight, before placing it in a roasting tray with boiling water to halfway up the tin.

We're definitely giving this recipe a go soon. One fan said of the cheesecake: "Make this all the time and absolutely love it. A real gem from the mists of time!"

READ: This delicious marmalade chicken recipe will be an unexpected hit