Ice peacock Miranda dazzles in £12 million Victoria's Secret show

There was an explosion of glitter when angels descended on New York on Wednesday night.



But these were no ordinary heavenly bodies.



The stunning group of Victoria’s Secret models donned their wings and stormed the shimmering runway with confidence, charisma and curves.

Standing out from the beautiful pack was Miranda Kerr.



Dressed as an ice peacock, the new mum was nothing short of dazzling as she modelled the $2 million fantasy bra - dripping in diamonds and pearls.



Alessandra Ambrosio, meanwhile, was given a special honour to mark her tenth trot down the prestigious catwalk.

She wore the Passion Play Fan Wings. Seven years in the making, the work of art is made of antique copper, plated with 23-carat gold and embellished with 105,000 Swarovski crystals.



South African beauty Candice Swanepoel opened the lavish show with a ballet-inspired look in a purple tutu and matching wings.



It was the brand's most extravagant show to date, costing a staggering $12 million with 60 different costumes and 31 sets of angel wings, modelled by 38 beauties.