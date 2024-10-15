Adriana Lima's dignified response to criticism of 'unrecognizable' appearance

As Victoria's Secret brought back its models and muses for the brand's first runway show in six years, nobody's return was as highly anticipated as Adriana Lima's.

The Brazilian model was famously Victoria's Secret longest-serving model before the brand announced its hiatus, having been a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018 - the same year the show was cancelled.

"They just can’t have a show without Adriana Lima," wrote a fan in response to news of the 43-year-old's return. "The queen! The goddess! The one and only! She is among us! THERE IS NO VS SHOW WITHOUT HER!" added another.

Last year, the mother-of-three was forced to address speculations and criticisms about her "changed" appearance, speaking out with a dignified response on social media.

Following remarks suggesting she had undergone a "facelift," Adriana took to her Instagram Story to confront these claims head-on.In her post, she shared a makeup-free photo of herself, captioning it with a message that highlighted her reality: "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs... thanks for your concern."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Adriana Lima's appearance at "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere in 2023 sparked concern

This statement offered a glimpse into her busy life as a mother and served as a subtle rebuke to those questioning her looks.

The buzz around Adriana's appearance intensified after she was spotted on the red carpet at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiere in Los Angeles. Some observers speculated about possible cosmetic procedures, noting what they perceived as "clear swelling in certain areas compared to others."

© Getty The model spoke out about her appearance: "The face of a tired mom... thanks for your concern"

Online comments ranged from surprise ("I would have had no idea that was the same person") to assumptions about further cosmetic surgeries. Yet, some suggested the difference could be attributed to makeup application techniques, emphasizing the transformative power of makeup.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Adriana Lima is Victoria Secret's longest-serving model

Amidst these speculations, several of Adriana's fans came forward to defend her, criticizing the harsh judgments.

One supporter pointed out, "She gained weight that’s it. Still 100 times hotter than any of us," while another reminded everyone of the natural changes a body undergoes, especially for a mother: "She’s human. She’s a mother. We evolve and so do our bodies."

Adriana's private life

Adriana is a proud mother-of-three, but is raising a blended family with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers, who also has children Miah and Lupo from a previous relationship.

The model welcomed her son Cyan Lima Lemmers in August 2022 with her boyfriend Andre, whom she started dating in 2021. Additionally, she is a mother to two daughters, Valentina, 15, and Sienna, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić.

© Alberto Rodriguez/GA Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima are raising a blended family

The couple separated in 2014 after five years of marriage.

"We work together as a couple every day," film producer Andre told Us Weekly. "We have five kids, you know, three dogs, a full house. Being able to work on a project together is just part of our everyday life. We have the same principles and values and morals, so it’s easy."