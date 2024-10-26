Elizabeth Hurley always brings her A-game when it comes to glamorous public appearances.

On Friday, the Strictly Confidential star, 59, proved her style hasn't aged a day as she shared an epic unearthed photo to mark the 62nd birthday of Sir Elton John's filmmaker husband David Furnish.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

© Getty Elizabeth posted this photo on Instagram to mark David's birthday A young Elizabeth was seen on the red carpet wearing a sheer white babydoll-style top with a pair of white low-rise skinny trousers with a shiny finish.

© Getty The photo was from a charity gala in 2005 She held a silver clutch and fur shawl while sporting minimal makeup. The star also wore strappy silver heels in the photo captured at a Mary Poppins charity gala in 2005. "Happy Birthday to the one and only @davidfurnish," the star of The Royals penned. "You are one of my favourite people in the universe. A brilliant father, husband, filmmaker and incredibly loyal friend. I had hundreds of pics to choose from - but these are some of my faves."

© Getty Elizabeth also posted this photo with Sir Elton John and David Furnish from 2000 The mother of one captioned a carousel of photos which included a shot of the celeb besties enjoying an ice cream on a yacht, and another from 2000 when Sir Elton was named MusiCares Person of the Year by the Grammy Awards. The Austin Powers actress looked gorgeous in a lacy pink slip dress with rhinestones adorning the cups teamed with a grungy grey eyeshadow.

© Instagram Elizabeth has enjoyed sun-soaked holidays with David in recent years A more recent moment of Elizabeth and David saw them kicking back on what appears to be a sun-soaked trip where the actress sported a crochet beach cover-up and the Toronto native beamed in a sunhat.

Elizabeth's noughties wardrobe © Getty Elizabeth Hurley and David Furnish were so glam in Cannes Many of Elizabeth's noughties wardrobe highlights came from events where she spent the evening with David Furnish. The Serving Sara star wore numerous fabulous gowns in the company of David, including at the Chopard Trophy Party during the International Cannes Film Festival in 2003.

© Getty Elizabeth Hurley rocked an evening gown in the noughties The Gossip Girl actress dazzled in a purple ruched number with a trailing train. Meanwhile, the 2003 amfAR Benefit Evening honouring Richard Gere, Lorne Michaels, and Anna Wintour saw Elizabeth in a beaded mini dress with a sheer skirt underlayer.