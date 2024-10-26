Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene upcycles slinkiest dress ever in unearthed photos
Prince Albert's wife is a royal outfit repeater
Prince Albert of Monaco and girlfriend Charlene Wittstock in white© Getty

Princess Charlene upcycles slinkiest dress in her collection in unearthed photos

Prince Albert's wife is a royal outfit repeater  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene is one to watch when it comes to fabulous royal style. But the Monagasque royal is not one to wear an outfit just once. 

In photos unearthed by The Royal Couturier, Prince Albert's wife was seen upcycling the slinkiest gown in her collection, creating a whole new look each time.

The Zimbabwean-born royal was seen first in October 2010 on an official visit to Japan with Prince Albert where she met the emperor and empress and Princess Takamado.

Charlene in black dress with albert in black tie© Alamy
Charlene wore the dress in Japan in 2010

Charlene was spotted in a black fitted gown with two sheer pieces of fabric coming over each shoulder. The tiered number was teamed with statement black rhinestone earrings and a grungy smokey eye.

Following her royal wedding in 2011, the mother of two removed the straps to create a classic strapless gown to wear during a photo shoot by Karl Lagerfeld at the Prince's Palace and again while she and Albert received their first foreign dignitary as a married couple in Malta. 

Strapless looks

Charlene Wittstock and Jennifer Lopez in strapless gowns at the Hotel du Cap© Getty
Charlene Wittstock and Jennifer Lopez wore strapless gowns at the Hotel du Cap

Some of Princess Charlene's most glamorous moments have featured a strapless gown. The then-fiancee of Prince Albert was seen alongside Jennifer Lopez in a rare A-list crossover moment when she attended amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 benefit gala at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. 

Princess Charlene in grey strapless dress with a vintage hairdo© Getty
Princess Charlene wore a vintage hairdo

Charlene wore a silver satin gown with horizontal seams with a subtle mermaid silhouette. She teamed her showstopping gown with an old Hollywood-style hairdo with tonnes of volume at the root and a statement necklace.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala at Sporting Monte-Carlo on July 28, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.© Getty
Princess Charlene is a fan of sequins

Meanwhile, the former pro swimmer opted for a rare sequinned moment in 2017 when she accompanied her husband to the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala in a silver jumpsuit.

The Princess teamed her strapless gown with strappy heels and an icy cropped hairdo.

Charlene in an LBD

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene slow dance in black tie© Getty
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the 2012 Ballo del Giglio at Palazzo Pitti

Black gowns have formed a staple part of Charlene's wardrobe since the Japan visit in 2010. In 2012, the former Olympian was mesmerising in a backless number at the Stampa Ballo del Giglio in Florence, Italy. 

Princess Charlene on red carpet in high neck black gown© Getty
Princess Charlene attended the 2013 Princess Grace Awards Gala in a movie-worthy gown

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene breaks with convention in unexpected fitted tracksuit

Meanwhile, the mother of royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella flew stateside in 2013, looking like a bewitching movie star in a high-necked gothic gown at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York City.

