Sienna Miller wishes Matthew Williamson a happy 15th fashion anniversary

He is celebrating 15 years of an extremely successful career as a fashion designer, so Matthew Williamson was sure to mark the occasion in style.



The design genius called upon his famous friends, including Sienna Miller and Andrea Riseborough to star in a short film in honour of his triumphant run. The result is a glossy, glimmering three-minute-long spectacle that is bound to delight his hordes of fashionable fans.





The video includes dreamy dance sequences – all the routines from which were orchestrated by award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor with the cast of dancers from the Royal Ballet – featuring fancy, flowing frocks in vivid hues from Matthew's collection.



And a good dose of sparkle was added to the proceedings courtesy of Swarovski, who reworked three exclusive designs especially for the anniversary, including a peacock-feather embroidered dress worn by Poppy Delevingne.



Following the hypnotic dancing, a set of white double doors open to reveal Sienna dancing and playing with her hair. Clad in red sequins and feathers, the star looks gorgeous as she expertly flirts with the camera.





And she shows off an impressive post-baby physique. The 30-year-old, who welcomed baby daughter Marlowe with her fiancé actor Tom Sturridge in July, seems to have pinged right back into shape, showing off her flat stomach while she whispers Matthew's name seductively.



But the designer is woken up from his reverie by his mother – played by Andrea – calling him down for school in a Mancunian accent.The film was shot at the 17th century house, Aynhoe park, in Oxfordshire.



Boho queen Sienna has long been a muse to Matthew – whose boho-inspired designs often reflect her personal style.



Matthew also celebrated his 15th fashion anniversary at London Fashion Week, with a stunning show that took place against a breathtaking backdrop of an eighth floor building boasting stunning panoramic views over London.





He launched his eponymous label in 1997 with the iconic Electric Angels collection that featured Kate Moss, Jade Jagger and Helena Christensen.



And in a tribute to how far his hugely successful brand has come, he decided to take a trip down memory lane, revisiting the rainbow colours, flamboyant prints and goddess gowns that put him on the map.



"We thought it's been 15 years so let's take the DNA of the brand and all the elements we love," he said after the show. He kept his trademark bohemian aesthetic with Aztec prints, dip-dye knitted jumpers and tassels, but injected a modern twist with digital print suits and structured silhouettes.