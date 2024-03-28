Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 stylish cardigans for women to wear on repeat this spring
12 stylish cardigans you won't want to take off this spring

These on-trend cardigans will complement everything in your wardrobe...

2 minutes ago
split image models in cardigans floral background
Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
Cardigans have to be one of the most ever-evolving clothing items around. The once-frumpy choice is now one of the most stylish options to bring an outfit together – and the knitted cardi is here to stay.

Coco Chanel is known to have made cardigans mainstream back in the 1920s, and the classic knitwear has had its ebbs and flows in being a fashion must-have ever since. In 2024, we've seen a rise in Chanel-style structured cardigans that bring an elegant feel to any look, while lightweight cardigans with jeans and fitted tops are also at the forefront of the spring clothing trends.

Ideal for layering during the transitional seasons, a neutral cardigan is essential in any capsule wardrobe. Whether a fitted or relaxed style, a cardigan adds dimension to any outfit – pairing perfectly with smart trousers for work, or thrown over floral dresses during the summer. 

The best cardigans for women - at a glance

  1. Mango Contrast Edge Cardigan, £49.99 / $79.99
  2. Karen Millen Gold Button Cardigan, £84.15 / $136
  3. H&M Cardigan, £27.99 / $119
  4. & Other Stories Metal Button Cardigan, £55 
  5. Boden Scallop Cardigan, £80 / $110

From cosy daywear styles to wear with everything in your wardrobe to slinky cardigans to wear with dresses, scroll on to shop the cardigans for women that you'll want to reach for all season.

celebrities wearing cardigans © Getty
Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively have all been spotted wearing cardigans

How I chose the best cardigans 

  • Style: Whether you're looking for a lightweight cardigan for spring or an on-trend buttoned style to throw over your outfits, I've picked out a range of different styles, so there should be something for everyone. 
  • Price: I've carefully chosen stylish pieces at a range of price points, from affordable high street finds to luxurious investment pieces. 
  • Availability: Fashion moves fast, which is why all of the products are either fully stocked or available in almost every size, with some plus-size and petite options included. 

  • Mango Contrast Edge Cardigan

    mango cream cardigan

    Mango Contrast Cardigan

    Sizes: XXS-XXL

    Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Mango's structured cardigan is seriously stylish with its thick knitted fabric, straight design, and round neck. It has a contrasting white trim at the front that looks so chic when buttoned up, and I love it paired with white tailored trousers. 

  • Karen Millen Wool Blend Gold Button Trim Cardigan

    karen millen black cardigan

    Karen Millen Gold Button Cardigan

    Sizes: S-L

    Colours: Available in black and ivory 

    Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    Karen Millen is filled with elegant wardrobe pieces, and this wool blend cardigan is no exception. The chunky design is great for layering while still ensuring a flattering fit, while the golden polished buttons give a luxe finish. Great for both daytime and evening wear, complete the look with a leather midi skirt or tailored trousers and heels.

  • M&S Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan

    marks and spencer cardigan

    M&S Ribbed Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-XL

    Colours: Available in ivory and black 

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    M&S's cotton cardigan is the perfect style for everyday wear. It features a slouchy fit with a V-neck and wide sleeves, complete with chunky mock-horn buttons. A wardrobe staple for all year round, style the knitwear with jeans or wide-leg trousers for an effortless look.

  • Reformation Gigi Regenerative Wool Cardigan

    reformation black cardigan

    Reformation Wool Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-XL

    Colours: Available in black and grey

    Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Reformation's wool cardigan will make any outfit look so expensive. The relaxed fit makes it versatile for wearing with jeans, maxi skirts, or over mini dresses, and if you want to elevate the look, opt for some gold chunky jewellery to complement the marching buttons.

  • & Other Stories Metal Button Knit Cardigan

    and other stories cream cardigan

    & Other Stories Metal Button Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-L

    Colours: Available in ivory and pink 

    Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days

    For a cardigan that will keep you cosy during the cooler days, & Other Stories' chunky knit is ideal for wearing alone or for layering. The Dolman sleeves and V-neck create a flattering shape, finished with silver metal buttons. I could definitely see this styled over a floral dress for an extra layer during spring and summer.

  • H&M Cardigan

    h and m cardigan

    H&M Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-XXL

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    A lightweight grey cardigan will go with just about anything in your wardrobe, and H&M's staple version is one to reach for all year round. The soft knit has a round neckline, buttons around the front, and ribbing around the neckline, cuffs, and hem. It looks stunning buttoned up and paired with a satin maxi skirt, but I'd also wear it unbuttoned with a pair of blue denim jeans and a white tee.

  • Mint Velvet Blend Stripe Boxy Cardigan

    mint velvet striped cardigan

    Mint Velvet Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-XL 

    Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    Striped cardigans are a trend that returns every year, and Mint Velvet's white knit is guaranteed to suit everyone. The boxy fit combined with the V-neckline and long wide sleeves give an effortless feel for daytime wear. Whether you're pairing the look with black jeans or wide-leg trousers for work, you'll be consistently reaching for the cardi throughout spring.

  • Boden Textured Scallop Cardigan

    boden navy cardigan

    Boden Scallop Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-XL 

    Colours: Available in navy, ivory, yellow, and green

    Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 90 days 

    Boden's lightweight cardigan is a must-have if you're building your capsule wardrobe for the new season. The cotton style features a delicate trim across the collar and cuffs for a summery twist on an everyday staple. Great for wearing alone or over a neutral top, the textured cardigan can be styled with jeans or layered over a white midi dress.

  • ASOS Button Front Frill Cardigan

    asos greeb cardigan

    ASOS Frill Cardigan

    Sizes: 4-18

    Colours: Available in six colours 

    Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    ASOS's lightweight cardigan has a slim fit, a crew neck, and frill trims, so it's great for styling with both high-waisted and low-rise jeans. It comes in six pastel shades that are perfect for spring and summer, and the sage green version is just gorgeous.

  • New Look Petite Ribbed Tie-Front Cardigan

    new look white cardigan

    New Look Tie-Front Cardigan

    Sizes: 4-16 

    Colours: Available in cream and green 

    Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    We're expecting to see a lot of tie-front cardigans throughout spring and summer this year, and New Look's ribbed version is ideal if you want to level up a more casual outfit. It has a scoop neckline with frill detailing across the cuffs and hem for an ultra-feminine finish. The pretty style can be teamed with a white top and denim jeans during the day, and dressed up with leather trousers and chunky jewellery for a glam evening look.

  • NA-KD Fine Knitted Cardigan

    naked red cardigan

    NA-KD Knitted Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-XXL

    Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 15 days 

    Red is still the colour of the season, and NA-KD's knitted cardigan is ideal for colour blocking your neutral outfits. I think it would look so stylish over a black mini skirt and tights.

  • Whistles Nina Rib Cardigan

    john lewis pink cardigan

    John Lewis Cardigan

    Sizes: XS-XL

    Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Inject some colour into your everyday outfits with John Lewis' staple pink cardigan. The versatile style can be teamed with just about anything in your wardrobe, but I recommend opting for a black maxi dress and trainers with just the top button done up for an on-trend spring ensemble.

