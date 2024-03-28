12 stylish cardigans you won't want to take off this spring

Cardigans have to be one of the most ever-evolving clothing items around. The once-frumpy choice is now one of the most stylish options to bring an outfit together – and the knitted cardi is here to stay.
Coco Chanel is known to have made cardigans mainstream back in the 1920s, and the classic knitwear has had its ebbs and flows in being a fashion must-have ever since. In 2024, we've seen a rise in Chanel-style structured cardigans that bring an elegant feel to any look, while lightweight cardigans with jeans and fitted tops are also at the forefront of the spring clothing trends.
Ideal for layering during the transitional seasons, a neutral cardigan is essential in any capsule wardrobe. Whether a fitted or relaxed style, a cardigan adds dimension to any outfit – pairing perfectly with smart trousers for work, or thrown over floral dresses during the summer.
From cosy daywear styles to wear with everything in your wardrobe to slinky cardigans to wear with dresses, scroll on to shop the cardigans for women that you'll want to reach for all season.
How I chose the best cardigans
Style: Whether you're looking for a lightweight cardigan for spring or an on-trend buttoned style to throw over your outfits, I've picked out a range of different styles, so there should be something for everyone.
Price: I've carefully chosen stylish pieces at a range of price points, from affordable high street finds to luxurious investment pieces.
Availability: Fashion moves fast, which is why all of the products are either fully stocked or available in almost every size, with some plus-size and petite options included.
Mango Contrast Edge Cardigan
Mango Contrast Cardigan
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30
Returns: Within 30 days
Mango's structured cardigan is seriously stylish with its thick knitted fabric, straight design, and round neck. It has a contrasting white trim at the front that looks so chic when buttoned up, and I love it paired with white tailored trousers.
Karen Millen Wool Blend Gold Button Trim Cardigan
Karen Millen Gold Button Cardigan
Sizes: S-L
Colours: Available in black and ivory
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Karen Millen is filled with elegant wardrobe pieces, and this wool blend cardigan is no exception. The chunky design is great for layering while still ensuring a flattering fit, while the golden polished buttons give a luxe finish. Great for both daytime and evening wear, complete the look with a leather midi skirt or tailored trousers and heels.
M&S Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan
M&S Ribbed Cardigan
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in ivory and black
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
M&S's cotton cardigan is the perfect style for everyday wear. It features a slouchy fit with a V-neck and wide sleeves, complete with chunky mock-horn buttons. A wardrobe staple for all year round, style the knitwear with jeans or wide-leg trousers for an effortless look.
Reformation Gigi Regenerative Wool Cardigan
Reformation Wool Cardigan
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in black and grey
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Reformation's wool cardigan will make any outfit look so expensive. The relaxed fit makes it versatile for wearing with jeans, maxi skirts, or over mini dresses, and if you want to elevate the look, opt for some gold chunky jewellery to complement the marching buttons.
& Other Stories Metal Button Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories Metal Button Cardigan
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Available in ivory and pink
Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
For a cardigan that will keep you cosy during the cooler days, & Other Stories' chunky knit is ideal for wearing alone or for layering. The Dolman sleeves and V-neck create a flattering shape, finished with silver metal buttons. I could definitely see this styled over a floral dress for an extra layer during spring and summer.
H&M Cardigan
H&M Cardigan
Sizes: XS-XXL
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
A lightweight grey cardigan will go with just about anything in your wardrobe, and H&M's staple version is one to reach for all year round. The soft knit has a round neckline, buttons around the front, and ribbing around the neckline, cuffs, and hem. It looks stunning buttoned up and paired with a satin maxi skirt, but I'd also wear it unbuttoned with a pair of blue denim jeans and a white tee.
Mint Velvet Blend Stripe Boxy Cardigan
Mint Velvet Cardigan
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Striped cardigans are a trend that returns every year, and Mint Velvet's white knit is guaranteed to suit everyone. The boxy fit combined with the V-neckline and long wide sleeves give an effortless feel for daytime wear. Whether you're pairing the look with black jeans or wide-leg trousers for work, you'll be consistently reaching for the cardi throughout spring.
Boden Textured Scallop Cardigan
Boden Scallop Cardigan
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in navy, ivory, yellow, and green
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 90 days
Boden's lightweight cardigan is a must-have if you're building your capsule wardrobe for the new season. The cotton style features a delicate trim across the collar and cuffs for a summery twist on an everyday staple. Great for wearing alone or over a neutral top, the textured cardigan can be styled with jeans or layered over a white midi dress.
ASOS Button Front Frill Cardigan
ASOS Frill Cardigan
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Available in six colours
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS's lightweight cardigan has a slim fit, a crew neck, and frill trims, so it's great for styling with both high-waisted and low-rise jeans. It comes in six pastel shades that are perfect for spring and summer, and the sage green version is just gorgeous.
New Look Petite Ribbed Tie-Front Cardigan
New Look Tie-Front Cardigan
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Available in cream and green
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
We're expecting to see a lot of tie-front cardigans throughout spring and summer this year, and New Look's ribbed version is ideal if you want to level up a more casual outfit. It has a scoop neckline with frill detailing across the cuffs and hem for an ultra-feminine finish. The pretty style can be teamed with a white top and denim jeans during the day, and dressed up with leather trousers and chunky jewellery for a glam evening look.
NA-KD Fine Knitted Cardigan
NA-KD Knitted Cardigan
Sizes: XS-XXL
Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 15 days
Red is still the colour of the season, and NA-KD's knitted cardigan is ideal for colour blocking your neutral outfits. I think it would look so stylish over a black mini skirt and tights.
Whistles Nina Rib Cardigan
John Lewis Cardigan
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Inject some colour into your everyday outfits with John Lewis' staple pink cardigan. The versatile style can be teamed with just about anything in your wardrobe, but I recommend opting for a black maxi dress and trainers with just the top button done up for an on-trend spring ensemble.