12 stylish cardigans you won't want to take off this spring

Cardigans have to be one of the most ever-evolving clothing items around. The once-frumpy choice is now one of the most stylish options to bring an outfit together – and the knitted cardi is here to stay.

Coco Chanel is known to have made cardigans mainstream back in the 1920s, and the classic knitwear has had its ebbs and flows in being a fashion must-have ever since. In 2024, we've seen a rise in Chanel-style structured cardigans that bring an elegant feel to any look, while lightweight cardigans with jeans and fitted tops are also at the forefront of the spring clothing trends.

Ideal for layering during the transitional seasons, a neutral cardigan is essential in any capsule wardrobe. Whether a fitted or relaxed style, a cardigan adds dimension to any outfit – pairing perfectly with smart trousers for work, or thrown over floral dresses during the summer.

From cosy daywear styles to wear with everything in your wardrobe to slinky cardigans to wear with dresses, scroll on to shop the cardigans for women that you'll want to reach for all season.



© Getty Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively have all been spotted wearing cardigans

How I chose the best cardigans