15 Best dressed stars in March 2024: Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Lourdes Leon, more

Another month of sartorial splendour has begun thanks to Paris Fashion Week, a glittering calendar of exclusive fashion parties and the 96th Academy Awards welcoming a fleet of best dressed stars through March's doors.

From Kristen Stewart's ultra high-rise leotard moment at the 'Love Lies Bleeding' premiere to Naomi Campbell storming Paris in a feathered Chanel skirt suit, March's most fabulous outfits have proven that fashion knows no bounds.

Keep reading to see all the best dressed celebrities of March 2024…

Best dressed stars of March 2024 so far

Gigi Hadid © Victor Boyko Looking preppy and polished in Miu Miu for the after party of the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, Gigi Hadid showed off her sartorial prowess as she parties with the likes of Nina Dobrev, Joey King and Little Simz.



Naomi Campbell © Dominique Charriau All eyes were on Naomi Campbell as she showcased timeless elegance in a tweed Chanel suit to attend the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week.



Lourdes Leon © Getty Images Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, looked divine in all-over lace at the Saint Laurent show in Paris, layering with an oversized black coat and oversized sunglasses.



Olivia Dean © Julien M. Hekimian British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean was serving serious 1990s Julia Roberts vibes when she donned a grey pencil skirt, slingback heels and an oversized blazer to grace the Front Row at the Saint Laurent Men's Collection Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.



Emma Corrin © Victor Boyko Miu Miu muse Emma Corrin turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when they paired a sporty mini skirt in electric red with a matching sweater and patent loafers.



Saoirse Ronan © Kristy Sparow Salmon pink pinstripes were not on our Fashion Week bingo card, but Irish actress Saoirse Ronan proved the combination is sartorial perfection at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.



Kristen Stewart © Getty Images Kristen Stewart appeared to take style notes from Liza Minelli in 'Cabaret' for the Los Angeles premier of 'Love Lies Bleeding' on March 5. The raven-haired actress teamed sheer tights with an extremely high-cut, black bodysuit by Chanel.



Sienna Miller & Oli Green © WWD Boho style muse Sienna Miller, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, was joined by her partner Oli Green at the Frame Dinner as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week. The actress rocked wide-leg jeans, chunky boots and a relaxed leather blazer.



Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham © WWD It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without an appearance from the Beckham clan, who turned out in full to support Victoria Beckham for her runway show. Looking sharp and sublime, power couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz put on a glamorous display, with Nicola donning one of VB's hero dresses and white fishnet tights.





Serena Williams © Jacopo Raule Tennis legend Serena Williams aced Paris Fashion Week as she graced the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in a feathered mini dress and white court shoes.



Raye © Dave Benett Ahead of sweeping the floor with a historic six BRIT Award wins, star of the moment Raye arrived at The O2 Arena in a Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner. The Croydon-born singer-songwriter looked mesmerising in a glittering off-the-shoulder dress.

