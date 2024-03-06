Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars in March 2024: Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, more
15 Best dressed stars in March 2024: Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Lourdes Leon, more

HELLO! brings the tailored, tulle and thrifted looks from the fashion elite this month; from Kristen Stewart to Sienna Miller

2 minutes ago
Best dressed in March
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Another month of sartorial splendour has begun thanks to Paris Fashion Week, a glittering calendar of exclusive fashion parties and the 96th Academy Awards welcoming a fleet of best dressed stars through March's doors. 

From Kristen Stewart's ultra high-rise leotard moment at the 'Love Lies Bleeding' premiere to Naomi Campbell storming Paris in a feathered Chanel skirt suit, March's most fabulous outfits have proven that fashion knows no bounds. 

Keep reading to see all the best dressed celebrities of March 2024…

Best dressed stars of March 2024 so far

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends the after show of the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France.© Victor Boyko

Looking preppy and polished in Miu Miu for the after party of the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, Gigi Hadid showed off her sartorial prowess as she parties with the likes of Nina Dobrev, Joey King and Little Simz.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France© Dominique Charriau

All eyes were on Naomi Campbell as she showcased timeless elegance in a tweed Chanel suit to attend the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week.

Lourdes Leon

lourdes leon lace bodysuit saint laurent paris fashion week 2024© Getty Images

Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, looked divine in all-over lace at the Saint Laurent show in Paris, layering with an oversized black coat and oversized sunglasses.

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean attends the Saint Laurent Men Collection Fall/Winter 2024-2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. © Julien M. Hekimian

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean was serving serious 1990s Julia Roberts vibes when she donned a grey pencil skirt, slingback heels and an oversized blazer to grace the Front Row at the Saint Laurent Men's Collection Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin attends the after show of the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France.© Victor Boyko

Miu Miu muse Emma Corrin turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when they paired a sporty mini skirt in electric red with a matching sweater and patent loafers.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France.© Kristy Sparow

Salmon pink pinstripes were not on our Fashion Week bingo card, but Irish actress Saoirse Ronan proved the combination is sartorial perfection at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kristen Stewart

kristen stewart black bodysuit love lies bleeding premiere 2024© Getty Images

Kristen Stewart appeared to take style notes from Liza Minelli in 'Cabaret' for the Los Angeles premier of 'Love Lies Bleeding' on March 5. The raven-haired actress teamed sheer tights with an extremely high-cut, black bodysuit by Chanel.

Sienna Miller & Oli Green

Sienna Miller and Oli Green at the Frame Dinner as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week at Caviar Kaspia on March 3, 2024 in Paris, France. © WWD

Boho style muse Sienna Miller, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, was joined by her partner Oli Green at the Frame Dinner as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week. The actress rocked wide-leg jeans, chunky boots and a relaxed leather blazer.

Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Paris Fashion week © WWD

It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without an appearance from the Beckham clan, who turned out in full to support Victoria Beckham for her runway show. 

Looking sharp and sublime, power couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz put on a glamorous display, with Nicola donning one of VB's hero dresses and white fishnet tights.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France.© Jacopo Raule

Tennis legend Serena Williams aced Paris Fashion Week as she graced the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in a feathered mini dress and white court shoes.

Raye

RAYE arrives in a Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner to the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 2, 2024 in London, England.© Dave Benett

Ahead of sweeping the floor with a historic six BRIT Award wins, star of the moment Raye arrived at The O2 Arena in a Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner. The Croydon-born singer-songwriter looked mesmerising in a glittering off-the-shoulder dress.

Julia Fox

ulia Fox is seen on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Julia Fox is never not schooling us in avant garde fashion. Stomping into March, the 'Uncut Gems' actress was spotted in Paris wearing sky-high platforms, a silhouette-cinching corset dress and a silk headscarf, wearing a nude lipstick to compliment her ghostly bridal aesthetic. 


