Best dressed celebrities in July 2024: Katy Perry, Kate Winslet & more
kate winslet, katy perry, hannah waddingham, rebel wilson, golda rosheuval on green gingham background© Getty

10 Best dressed celebrities in July 2024: Katy Perry, Kate Winslet & more

Strap in for a month of sartorial splendour from the starry style set

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As we enter July, we look forward to an incredible month of celebrity style. June raised the sartorial stakes to new levels with the incredible looks featured at Royal Ascot and Glastonbury.

As the sun keeps shining, Wimbledon style keeps us occupied while well-dressed A-listers style up a storm across the pond. With the likes of Kate Winslet, Rebel Wilson, and Katy Perry leading the pack, July promises to be an inspiring month of impeccable fashion.

Keep scrolling to meet the best-dressed stars of July 2024…

1/10

Katy Perry walks through park in NYC wearing orange dress© Instagram

Katy Perry

The Firework singer, 39, was seen in the Big Apple looking like a tangerine dream in this one-shouldered slinky midi dress.

The textured dress was styled with strappy heels and her raven locks were slick and poker straight.

2/10

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, served up a storm at Wimbledon in an unexpected white suit which was covered in a bold floral print in loud colours.

She dressed down the look with rose gold trainers but added a touch of sass with her bouncy curls.

3/10

Kate Winslet on red carpet in white suit© Getty

Kate Winslet

The Regime actress, 48, looked so chic when she arrived at the Deutsches Theatre for the CineMerit Award during the Munich Film Festival 2024. 

The actress rocked a bridal white fitted suit with tan suede heels and wore her sandy locks in bouncy waves.

4/10

hannah waddingham in floral dress at wimbledon© Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

The Ted Lasso actress, 49, attended day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships looking like a lilac dream in a halterneck floral dress styled with a white clutch and a chic updo.

5/10

kim catrall in pink suit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City star, 67, looked supremely elegant in a pale pink power suit at Wimbledon. She styled the stylish workwear with a printed mint green blouse and metallic sandals.

Barbie would have approved of her pink mini bag and her sunnies were the perfect finishing touch - very Samantha Jones!

6/10

LeAnn Rimes singing in boho dress© Getty

Leann Rimes

Country music singer Leann Rimes, 41, channeled the best boho chic you can imagine when she performed during Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band on 3 July. 

Leann wore a sheer floaty off-white dress with lace trim and a button-down front. The star was the picture of a perfect country star in taupe suede ankle-length cowboy boots and a matching Stetson.

7/10

Princess Beatrice with Mark Webber and Maria Sharapova © Getty

Maria Sharapova

The Wimbledon legend, 37, celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first Wimbledon title in style when she hosted an evening at The Twenty Two in a chiffon white shirt and a black A-line mini skirt covered in an abstract metallic print.

She also wore black heels with rounded toes and carried a black leather clutch.

8/10

Golda Rosheuvel attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships© Neil Mockford

Golda Rosheuval

The Bridgerton star's Wimbledon chic was next level. Golda, 54, opted for a waist-cinching shirt dress featuring a bold red and white striped pattern which was worn with white block heels.

9/10

Maria Sharapova, Kristina Romanova, Rita Ora and Imran Amed attend an intimate dinner to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maria Sharapova's first Wimbledon© Getty

Rita Ora

The 'Poison' singer, 33, celebrated Maria Sharapova's special night in a pair of cool khaki cargos styled with a warm brown leather jacket which was worn done up. 

Rita also rocked a noughties shoulder bag and black croc print boots.

10/10

Lauren Silverman wearing white dress at Emirates suite © Photo by Hoda Davaine

Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell's fiancee Lauren Silverman, 46, flew solo at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon at Wimbledon. She looked next level in a white punging dress from Alaia which was cinched at the waist with a leather belt.

She popped on pointed-toe flats from Manolo Blahnik and completed the look with a black Alaia bag.

