Kate Middleton is identical to Princess Diana in uncanny tailored look
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour look was so like Princess Diana's - it's uncanny

Prince William's wife channeled his late mother for her return to public life

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Royal fans delighted in seeing the Princess of Wales at her first public engagement since she stepped back from public life earlier this year.

While Princess Kate, 42, continues to undergo chemotherapy for cancer she remains largely absent from public life. But in an Instagram post on Friday, the royal revealed that while she is "not out of the woods", she would be making an appearance at the King's birthday parade on Saturday, otherwise known as Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton standing next to tree© Matt Porteous
Princess Kate released this new image ahead of her appearance at Trooping

The royal paid tribute to her military role as colonel of the Irish Guards Regiment and she stepped out in a chic tailored look that felt uncannily familiar to fans of Princess Diana's 1980s fashion.

Kate attends Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte© Getty
Kate attended Trooping the Colour 2024

For her first public outing since Christmas Day, the Princess opted for a bespoke black and white Jenny Packham dress. The pencil-cut dress featured a black waistband, black piping around the neck, and an oversized bow detail on the neck.

Prince William with Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Chris Jackson
Kate appeared wearing Jenny Packham

The structured dress was paired with the 'Romy 85 Optic White Leather Pumps' from Jimmy Choo with a razor-sharp stiletto heel and the understated 'Bayswater Black Suede Clutch' from Mulberry.

Princess Kate shelters from the rain with an umbrella as she walks with her children back to the Glass State Coach at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour© Getty
Princess Kate opted for a black and white look with a Philip Treacy hat

The star of the show was her majestic Philip Treacy hat which was a saucer shape and featured black detailing that rose vertically out the top.

Completing the look, which the Princess donned for a carriage ride with her three children and later on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, was the Irish Guards regimental brooch and the 'Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings' from Cassandra Goad which retail for over £4,000.

Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour© Getty
Princess Kate looked elegant

Kate's Diana-coded look

Kate's Trooping look was an important sartorial decision and highly anticipated. It seems for this momentous occasion she sought inspiration from one of the royal family's most iconic dressers - the late Princess Diana.

Diana in a structured black and white look with heels© Getty
Diana opted for a structured look with heels

Prince William's mother was seen in 1985 when she visited the National Gallery of Art in November 1985 in Washington DC wearing a nearly identical look.

Princess Diana looking up in black and white outfit© Getty
Princess Diana of Wales visited Washington's National Gallery during their official trip to the United States

The royal was seen alongside her then-husband Prince Charles wearing a structured black and white skirt suit designed by Catherine Walker which was reminiscent of Kate's look from last weekend.

Diana in black and white suit and hat side profile© Getty
The similar headwear was uncanny

Though Kate's Jenny Packham gown featured a round neckline, Diana went for a classic 80s silhouette with padded shoulders and double-breasted buttons.

Princess Diana sat in black and white outfit with hat© Getty
Princess Diana's black and white outfit was so Kate-coded

Like her son's wife, the late royal opted for chic heels, but the most uncannily similar part of their looks was the headwear. Diana wore an almost identical hat to Kate's black and white number which was designed by Frederick Fox.

Diana in red with soldier in 1985© Getty
Diana loved a bow adornment

It seems that the royal mother-of-three may have taken style notes from her late mother-in-law in other elements of her Trooping ensemble. Princess Diana often favoured oversized bow adornments in her outfits.

Diana smiling in bow adorned dress© Getty
Check out Diana's bow adornment and Kate-like hat

DISCOVER: Why Princess Kate and Meghan Markle didn't wear Princess Diana's wedding tiara 

She adored a pussy bow blouse but was also seen wearing looks where a large bow had been attached to a round neckline, much like Kate's. A shining example is the striped burgundy ensemble she wore during a visit to the World War II cemetery in Anzio, Italy in April 1985.

